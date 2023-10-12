The Minnesota Twins saw their season come to an end on Wednesday with a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astors, ending the ALDS in four games. The Astros will now move on to face the Texas Rangers in a Texas ALCS showdown, and the Twins' promising season ends earlier than they had hoped for.

Still, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is happy with the way things went and gave an optimistic take on the season, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“We didn't get it done in this series,” Baldelli said. “We got beat, but I couldn't be happier with what I saw from so many of our guys, and I told them that.”

The Twins finished the regular season with an 87-75 record and first place in the American League Central. Although they weren't able to defeat the Astros in the ALDS, they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in two games in the Wild Card round and certainly made fans excited in Minnesota for what the future holds. More importantly, the Twins' Game 1 victory over the Blue Jays snapped their postseason drought and gave them their first playoff victory in nearly two decades.

Losing to the Astros isn't exactly a disappointment, especially since they have now made seven straight trips to the ALCS and could very well hoist the World Series trophy this season. All in all, the Twins season ends with a playoff loss to the Astros, but Baldelli and everybody in Minnesota knows the direction this team is headed is a great one.