After a long absence due to an injury, Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis is back helping his team's offense. He has been especially fantastic of late, even completing a feat no player in the history of the franchise history, including the years it was called the Washington Senators, had pulled off before, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Royce Lewis is the 1st player in Twins/Senators history to hit a grand slam in consecutive games.”

More from ESPN Stats & Info:

“Royce Lewis is the 3rd player since 1900 to hit 3 grand slams within his 1st 50 career games. Former Yankees phenom Shane Spencer did it in 27 games in 1998, and Russ Derry did it in 47 games, also with the Yankees, in 1944-45.”

Lewis put the Twins ahead in the second inning of Monday night's game against the Cleveland Guardians at home with a grand slam that drove Matt Wallner, Donovan Solano, and Edouard Julien home. A game before that, Royce Lewis launched a grand slam in last Sunday's meeting with the Texas Rangers at home to help Minnesota earn a 7-6 victory. The Twins were down 5-0 but cut the lead down to only a run after Lewis' monster home run. Prior to that slam versus the Rangers, the last time Lewis had managed to successfully hit one was in May of 2022.

At the time of this writing, Lewis is slashing .279/.367/.558 so far in the month of August to go with three home runs and nine RBIs in 11 games.

Selected first overall in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Twins, Lewis is starting to deliver for Minnesota, which played him only 12 games in 2022.