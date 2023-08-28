The Cleveland Guardians travel to Target Field to take on the Minnesota Twins. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Guardians-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Guardians currently lead the season series with the Twins 4-3, so they are having success. In those seven games, Cleveland is batting just .211 with only 18 runs scored. The Guardians have hit just 10 extra base hits in the seven games. Steven Kwan has seven hits in the series to lead the team. This includes two home runs, and a double. Kwan has also scored four to lead the team in that category. Will Brennan has four RBI in the seven games, and he was the only other player to hit a home run. On the mound, the Guardians have a 2.35 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 9.1 K/9 in the seven games against Minnesota. Three of their seven starts have been quality.

The Twins are batting an abysmal .187 in the seven games with Cleveland. They have scored just 16 runs, and hit 17 extra base hits. Six different players have gone yard for Minnesota in the series. Donovan Solano, Jorge Polanco, and Michael Taylor all have five hits, which is tops on the team. Polanco has a home run to go along with two doubles. Pitching wise, the Twins have a 2.66 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 6.9 K/9 against the Guardians. Five of their seven starts have been quality.

Xzavion Curry will get the ball for Cleveland while Kenta Maeda starts for the Twins.

Here are the Guardians-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Twins Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-152)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Guardians-Twins

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Curry's only appearance against Minnesota this season came out of the bullpen. He did throw a scoreless inning in that appearance, though. On the season, Curry has been pretty good. He has a 3.51 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and he has given up just eight home runs in 32 appearances. The Twins are a team that struggles at the plate. They lead the MLB in strikeouts, and they are bottom-10 in batting average. Minnesota really relies on the long ball to score their runs. Curry will just need to keep the ball in the yard for the Guardians to win. If he can miss some barrels, and rack up the strikeouts, the Guardians will cover the spread.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Maeda has yet to see the Guardians, but he is pitching very well in his last nine starts. He has thrown 48 2/3 innings, allowed just 36 hits, struck out 62 batters, and he has a 3.14 ERA. Maeda has given up three runs or less in all nine of those starts, as well. The Guardians really struggle at the plate, so Maeda should have a good matchup in this game. He does not have to worry about the power output from Cleveland, so Maeda will have no problem keeping them from hitting home runs. If he can continue pitching as he has been, the Twins will cover this spread.

Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game between the two best teams in the AL Central. The Twins are currently the better team, so my gut leans towards them. I will take the Twins to cover this spread.

Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+126), Under 8.5 (+100)