The Philadelphia Phillies are on the road to take on the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Phillies-Twins Projected Starters

Zack Wheeler vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Zack Wheeler (10-4) with a 2.70 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 116.2 innings pitched, 126K/35BB, .192 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Win, 5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 4.17 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 45.1 innings pitched, 45K/16BB, .220 oBA

Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1) with a 3.51 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 82 innings pitched, 71K/24BB, .228 oBA

Last Start: at San Francisco Giants: 4.1 innings pitched, 7 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 3.58 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 37.2 innings pitched, 36K/14BB, .191 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Twins Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -152

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Twins

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports North

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are one of the best offensive teams in the MLB. They are top-5 in batting average, slugging percentage, runs scored, and they have hit plenty of home runs this season. Philadelphia needs to do some damage in this game, as well. Woods Richardson can be hittable, so it is up to the Phillies offense to get the job done. If the Phillies can put some runs on the board, and get those extra base hits, they will be able to win this game.

Zack Wheeler is one of the front runners for National League Cy Young. His ERA is under 3.00, and his WHIP is very impressive. One thing Wheeler does exceptionally well is get hitters to chase, and keep hitters from hitting the ball hard. That is obviously a recipe for success. The Twins are a decent hitting team, but Wheeler has the stuff, and the ability to shut them down. If Wheeler continues his season the way it has been going, the Twins will win.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Woods Richardson constantly gives the Twins a chance to win when he is on the mound. He does a pretty good job getting hitters to chase, making sure they do not make hard contact, and he keeps his walks down. The Phillies do have a good offense, but they do have the 11th-highest chase percentage. If Woods Richardson can get the Phillies to expand their zone, they will just get themselves out.

The Twins are pretty good offensively. They are seventh in batting average, third in slugging percentage, seventh in home runs, and they are top-10 in runs scored. Minnesota needs to have their best offensive game against a very good pitcher in Wheeler. If they scratch across just a few runs, it would be enough to help the Twins win this game.

Final Phillies-Twins Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. It is very hard to bet against the Phillies with how well they are playing, though. It is even harder to bet against Zack Wheeler with how he is pitching, as well. I am going to trust my gut, and bet on the better pitcher here. I will take the Phillies to win this game straight up.

Final Phillies-Twins Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-152)