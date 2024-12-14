Following a 2024 season in which they collapsed down the stretch, the Minnesota Twins are looking to reclaim their spot at the top of the AL Central in 2025. Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey and manager Rocco Baldelli are in the midst of the offseason, trying to make their team a contender once again. Their plans might end up changing, as a new owner could potentially take the helm in the near future. Reports broke Friday that Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishiba and his brother Justin are interested in buying the team.

“Sources confirm Phoenix Suns/Mercury owner Mat Ishbia and his brother Justin Ishbia are interested in purchasing the #MNTwins,” posted the Athletic's Dan Hayes on X, formerly Twitter. “Three days after they were approved as owners in Feb. 2023, the Suns acquired Kevin Durant. Bloomberg was first with the report.”

The Pohlad family, which has owned the team for over 40 years, put the team on the market in October. This is likely one of the biggest reasons why a new general manager has not been named. Furthermore, the Twins have been pretty quiet so far in free agency. Will the Ishiba brothers buy the team? If so, it wouldn't be surprising to see the club be more aggressive during the offseason. It's been said that their purchase of the Suns was the clincher for their team to acquire superstar Kevin Durant. A similar type of move could jolt the Twins back on course, for 2025 and beyond.

Will Rocco Baldelli, Derek Falvey lead Twins if ownership changes?

The Twins led the AL Central for most of their until their late season collapse. It was another bitter ending for Minnesota, as the team once again failed to make into the postseason. It was their third missed chance in the last four seasons, a stark departure from Baldelli's first two seasons in charge of the team. During those first two seasons (as well as in 2023), the team made the postseason.

With Falvey now heading into his ninth season leading baseball operations, the Twins need to once again make progress towards winning a World Series. Their last title came in 1991, over 30 years ago. Since then, it's been nothing but heartbreak for the organization in the postseason. A culture change could be exactly what's needed to shock the Minnesota brass and fanbase.

That is something that would likely happen if the Ishibas take over. They like to win and win quickly. Their time with the Suns is evident of that goal. Two superstars in outfielders Kyle Tucker and Juan Soto have already found new homes. Many other stars have as well, but there are still a lot of studs on the open market. If the Ishibas buy the team, will it be once the hot stove has turned off? Or will they pick up the bill as the stove still burns? For Twins fans, the change will hopefully come sooner rather than later.