Phoenix Suns are hosting the 2027 NBA All-Star weekend, Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and state governor Katie Hobbs announced in a press conference Thursday at Footprint Center, the home of the Suns and Phoenix Mercury.
The Suns, who are in their first full season with Ishbia as majority owner, last hosted the All-Star Game in 2009.
“Our NBA All-Star festivities in 2027 will showcase Phoenix’s love of everything basketball,” said Silver. “And we couldn’t be more excited to work with Mat Ishbia and the entire Suns organization for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of our sport.”
Since he arrived, Ishiba has made several moves that have energized the Phoenix community. Implementing the values, culture, fan experience, community and winning, Ishiba has been dedicated to improving everything about the Suns.
“Phoenix is the ultimate basketball destination and we are excited for fans from around the world to experience our amazing city,” said Ishbia. “We will provide an NBA All-Star Weekend unlike any other, showcasing the passion of our fans, our city, and everything that we’re building here. Thank you to the NBA and the entire Phoenix community for rallying together to bring this marquee event to Phoenix and show the world what we are all about.”
“We are excited to welcome the NBA and basketball fans to the great state of Arizona for NBA All-Star 2027. Arizona is a premier destination for sports and entertainment, and we look forward to showing fans everything that our state has to offer,” Hobbs added. “Mat Ishbia and the Phoenix Suns have elevated Phoenix as one of the greatest basketball cities in the world and we are so proud to host this iconic event together.”
The same day he was introduced as owner, Ishbia traded franchise cornerstones Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and even estranged forward Jae Crowder for superstar Kevin Durant.
The Suns this summer traded aging point guard Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and draft capital for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. Beal, Durant and Booker are expected to have the Suns' best team ever and perhaps win their first-ever NBA championship.
Ishbia in his time as owner has also introduced a local TV rights deal that has increased viewership in Phoenix by 94 percent over previous channel Bally Sports. Along with the All-Star Game, the Suns announced “Player 15 Group,” an operating and investment company for Ishbia for holdings across sports and entertainment.
Phoenix also concluded voting to name its G-League affiliate, which will debut in the 2024-25 NBA season.
The city of Phoenix will continue to make moves for its basketball franchises, the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury are hosting this year's WNBA All-Star Game.