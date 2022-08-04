The Minnesota Twins made some key moves to buff up their pitching at the trade deadline. In addition to adding high-leverage relievers in Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez, the Twins struck a deal with the Cincinnati Reds to bring Tyler Mahle to the Twin Cities. After arriving in Minnesota, Mahle got brutally honest about his emotions after the trade, admitting he was nervous at first. Via Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, Mahle revealed that his opinion changed quickly after landing in Minnesota.

Tyler Mahle, on joining the #MNTwins: "I was kind of nervous and everything. As soon as I landed, I kind of felt like this was where I needed to be. I texted my wife and everything. I was like, 'I think you're going to like it here.'" — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) August 4, 2022

Mahle had spent his entire MLB career with the Reds up until the 2022 MLB trade deadline, at which point he was offloaded to the Twins. It’s only natural that he felt some level of nervousness or anxiety when heading out to join his new team, but it’s certainly great to hear that those feelings diminished shortly after he arrived in his new city.

Once he’s fully settled in Minnesota, Mahle will look to help the Twins fend off their AL Central rivals and make a push for the postseason.

A six-year MLB veteran, Mahle debuted for the Reds in 2017 and has since made 114 appearances for the team. In 2022, Mahle made 19 starts, registering a 4.40 ERA with 114 strikeouts across 104.1 innings. His ERA should decrease after joining the Twins, no longer playing in the hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark. Mahle is excited to get to work with his new team, and the fan base should be equally excited to have added such a quality arm at the trade deadline.