Tyler Mahle, Twins dodge bullet after injury scare

The Minnesota Twins were dealt a worrying blow on Thursday when starting pitcher Tyler Mahle was removed from his start against the Kansas City Royals. Mahle was experiencing a significant down-tick in velocity prior to exiting the game, prompting Twins fans to fear the worst. Fortunately, fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as their trade deadline acquisition has been diagnosed with a fatigued/sore shoulder. Via Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, an MRI on Mahle’s shoulder came back clean and the team is considering him day-to-day going forward.

MRI on Tyler Mahle's fatigued/sore shoulder came back clean, according to the #MNTwins. He remains on the active roster and is considered day-to-day. No word yet on the status of his next start. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) August 18, 2022

Mahle was pulled from his start midway through the third inning of action. He had struck out one batter and walked one across 2.1 innings of work, and had not surrendered a single hit before making way for the bullpen.

The Twins are not expecting to have to place Mahle on the IL, hoping instead to keep him on the active roster. The team has given no indication as to whether or not he’ll be able to make his next scheduled start. As it stands, Mahle figures to take the mound again on Tuesday, Aug. 23 against the Houston Astros.

Tyler Mahle has made three starts since joining the Twins at the trade deadline. The former Cincinnati Reds starter has a 2.51 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 14.1 innings during that span. On the year, Mahle has a 4.17 ERA and 1.197 WHIP across 22 starts and has fanned 126 in 118.2 innings.

The Twins and Mahle appear to have dodged a bullet with this latest update on his shoulder, and hopefully the team is correct in its assumption that he won’t require a stint on the IL.