Tyler Mahle exits Twins game vs. Royals with apparent injury

The Minnesota Twins have fallen behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central race. To make matters worse, starting pitcher Tyler Mahle might be sidelined as they look to reclaim the division lead.

Mahle left the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals with a trainer after he struggled to get his velocity up.

Tyler Mahle exits with a trainer midway through the third inning after struggling to top 90 mph with many of his fastballs. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) August 17, 2022

Mahle, who was in just his third game with the Twins, has done well since being traded by the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The 27-year-old has allowed just four runs in 12 innings so far with Minnesota while recording 11 strikeouts.

The Twins cannot afford to lose Mahle for a prolonged period of time. He is a key piece of the team’s rotation along with Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan. Minnesota’s post All-Star break pitching has been terrible, posting a bottom-10 ERA in MLB despite adding Mahle, All-Star reliever Jorge Lopez and Michael Fulmer. Mahle has allowed three home runs already but otherwise has been very effective.

The Twins have the talent to be a playoff team but need to get Tyler Mahle back soon. His pitching is extremely valuable and will be needed to keep up with the arms that the Guardians and Chicago White Sox have. Byron Buxton, Luis Arraez, Carlos Correa and the lineup will also have to play their part by putting up runs.