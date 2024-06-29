It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners have noticed that the Houston Astros are waking up. The Astros have won eight of 10 to get close to the .500 mark and nudge a little closer in the American League West. Seattle had a nine-game lead in the division roughly a week ago. Now the Mariners' lead has been reduced by a few games. We could be seeing the development of a two-team race in the West, with Houston making a charge and Seattle needing to fend off the American League team which has made an annual home in the American League Championship Series since 2017.

The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals are both trying to hold off the Boston Red Sox in the battle for the American League's final two wild card spots. Right now, it looks like a situation in which three teams — Minnesota, Kansas City, and Boston — are vying for two playoff spots at the back end of the A.L. playoff picture. The Twins figure to be buyers at the deadline, going after a high-impact bat to supplement their pitching.

Twins-Mariners Projected Starters

Pablo Lopez vs. Bryce Miller

Pablo Lopez (7-6) has a 5.11 ERA. The Twins haven't gotten Lopez's best level of performance this season … until this past Sunday. We finally got the elite version of Lopez, the version the Twins are counting on in the playoff push in August and September, and on into October. Lopez was in top form. He finally got the bite and the late movement on his pitches which had been largely elusive in the first two and a half months of the season. Some people will say it was only the Oakland A's, but Lopez would have been hard to hit against any MLB team, given how well he threw. Eight shutout innings on just two hits with 14 strikeouts and only one walk is ace-level stuff. Lopez has set down his standard. Let's see if he can follow up one great outing with another.

Last Start: Sunday, June 23 versus the Oakland A's: 8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 14 K

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 46 IP, 36 H, 26 R, 9 HR, 13 BB, 58 K

Bryce Miller (6-6) has a 3.90 ERA. You can see that in his last start against the Marlins in Miami this past Sunday, Miller wasn't very good. That tells a broader story about him in 2024: Great at home, ordinary on the road. The Mariners will obviously want Miller to stand up to Pablo Lopez at home in a pitching duel, but the bigger overall need for Miller is to be roughly as good on the road as he is at home. If he can become a more consistent pitcher regardless of location, Miller can give Seattle a crucial added weapon in the second half of the MLB season.

Last Start: Sunday, June 23 versus the Miami Marlins: 4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 49 1/3 IP, 27 H, 11 R, 3 HR, 14 BB, 59 K

Here are the Twins-Mariners MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Mariners Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -118

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How To Watch Twins vs. Mariners

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports North (Twins) / Root SportsNet Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins got the very best of Pablo Lopez on Sunday. If they get that same version in this game, they're covering the spread, period.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The likelihood of Pablo Lopez being anything close to what he was against Oakland this past Sunday is low. Chances are that Lopez will significantly regress. Meanwhile, Bryce Miller is strong at home. The pitching matchup works well for Seattle here.

Final Twins-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Lopez will regress. Miller will improve at home, where he shines. Take Seattle.

Final Twins-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5, Mariners Money Line