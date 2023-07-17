The Minnesota Twins head on the road to take on the Seattle Mariners in game one of a four-game series Monday evening at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Twins-Mariners prediction and pick.

Minnesota (48-46) has completed their three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics before they move north to take on the Seattle Mariners in a four-game series. This and every series moving forward is a big series as they are atop of the AL Central just 2.5 games ahead of the second-place Cleveland Guardians. They will need to keep their momentum going into tonight's first game of the series against the Mariners to put the pressure on the Guardians to gain ground on them in the standings.

Seattle (46-46) was able to avoid the sweep against the Detroit Tigers ahead of their four-game series with the Minnesota Twins who come to town this evening. The Mariners' bats have gone cold over their last five games and will need to get hot coming into this matchup if they want to have an ounce of a chance to contend for a potential wild card for this season's playoff.

Here are the Twins-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Mariners Odds

Minnesota Twins: +120

Seattle Mariners: -142

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How To Watch Twins vs. Mariners

TV: FS1, ROOTNW, and Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Twins Will Win

The Minnesota Twins have momentum coming into this matchup riding a three-game winning streak as they swept the Oakland Athletics before heading to Seattle. Their bats have been hot over that stretch plating 20 runs over that span meanwhile their counterparts have been dreadful getting runs on the board as the Mariners have just scored nine runs over their last five games. The Mariners will send their ace Logan Gilbert (7-5, 3.66 ERA) to the mound who has only given up one run on eight hits over his last 16 innings pitched. However, Gilbert has a reverse home/away splits where he pitches a lot better on the road than he does at home. He gives up a 4.29 ERA with a 1-4 record and 1.5 home runs per nine innings at T-Mobile Park. If the Twins bats can stay hot as they've been in their last series they can pull off the upset win and keep their lead atop of the AL Central.

Why The Mariners Will Win

The Mariners are coming into this matchup slumping at the plate just averaging 1.4 runs over their last five games. What has been keeping them in games is their ability to limit their opposing bats. In those last five games, their opponents have averaged just 3 runs per game and with Logan Gilbert on the mound for the Mariners that trend can certainly continue into tonight's contest.

The Twins send Sonny Gray (4-3, 2.89 ERA) to the mound who is coming off his worst outing of the season when he faced off against the Baltimore Orioles. Two games ago he pitched six innings of shutout ball against the same Orioles team but the familiarity they had with him let them tee off in their second straight meeting against him. In that game, Gray coughed up six earned runs on six hits with three walks in six innings pitched. If that is the form that Gray comes into this game tonight, the Mariners' cold bats will have ample opportunities to put runs up on the board in bunches to keep their winning ways going.

Final Twins-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This will be a closely contested matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners with their two aces on the mound in Sonny Gray and Logan Gilbert. The Twins are streaking at the right time albeit against the Oakland Athletics they still were able to complete a three-game sweep averaging 6.2 runs per game in the process. Meanwhile, the Mariners barely mustered up six runs in two games and with a matchup against a solid pitcher in Sonny Gray coming up it's hard to expect them to exceed expectations in this matchup. Ultimately, we should see a fairly low-scoring game with Gray and Gilbert on the mound with just a 1-2 run game being the deciding factor in this one with the Twins just squeaking out the win in the later going of this game.

Final Twins-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins (+120), Under 7.5 (-120)