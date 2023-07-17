The Minnesota Twins head on the road to take on the Seattle Mariners in game one of a four-game series Monday evening at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Twins-Mariners prediction and pick.
Minnesota (48-46) has completed their three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics before they move north to take on the Seattle Mariners in a four-game series. This and every series moving forward is a big series as they are atop of the AL Central just 2.5 games ahead of the second-place Cleveland Guardians. They will need to keep their momentum going into tonight's first game of the series against the Mariners to put the pressure on the Guardians to gain ground on them in the standings.
Seattle (46-46) was able to avoid the sweep against the Detroit Tigers ahead of their four-game series with the Minnesota Twins who come to town this evening. The Mariners' bats have gone cold over their last five games and will need to get hot coming into this matchup if they want to have an ounce of a chance to contend for a potential wild card for this season's playoff.
Here are the Twins-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Twins-Mariners Odds
Minnesota Twins: +120
Seattle Mariners: -142
Over: 7.5 (-102)
Under: 7.5 (-120)
How To Watch Twins vs. Mariners
TV: FS1, ROOTNW, and Bally Sports North
Stream: MLB.TV
Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT
*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why The Twins Will Win
The Minnesota Twins have momentum coming into this matchup riding a three-game winning streak as they swept the Oakland Athletics before heading to Seattle. Their bats have been hot over that stretch plating 20 runs over that span meanwhile their counterparts have been dreadful getting runs on the board as the Mariners have just scored nine runs over their last five games.
The Mariners will send their ace Logan Gilbert (7-5, 3.66 ERA) to the mound who has only given up one run on eight hits over his last 16 innings pitched. However, Gilbert has a reverse home/away splits where he pitches a lot better on the road than he does at home. He gives up a 4.29 ERA with a 1-4 record and 1.5 home runs per nine innings at T-Mobile Park. If the Twins bats can stay hot as they've been in their last series they can pull off the upset win and keep their lead atop of the AL Central.
Why The Mariners Will Win
Final Twins-Mariners Prediction & Pick
This will be a closely contested matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners with their two aces on the mound in Sonny Gray and Logan Gilbert. The Twins are streaking at the right time albeit against the Oakland Athletics they still were able to complete a three-game sweep averaging 6.2 runs per game in the process. Meanwhile, the Mariners barely mustered up six runs in two games and with a matchup against a solid pitcher in Sonny Gray coming up it's hard to expect them to exceed expectations in this matchup. Ultimately, we should see a fairly low-scoring game with Gray and Gilbert on the mound with just a 1-2 run game being the deciding factor in this one with the Twins just squeaking out the win in the later going of this game.
Final Twins-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins (+120), Under 7.5 (-120)