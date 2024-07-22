The Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell-led Twisters exceeded expectations at the box office. During its opening weekend, it nearly doubled its forecast.

Across its three-day opening weekend, Twisters grossed $80.5 million domestically. It topped the box office charts, beating Despicable Me 4 ($23.8 million) and Inside Out 2. ($12.8 million), which were in their third and sixth weekends in theaters, respectively.

Overseas, Twisters took in another $42.7 million at the box office, bringing its worldwide total to $123.2 million for its opening weekend. Surprisingly, it made only $1.5 million in China, which has been favorable to blockbusters in the past.

Boxoffice Pro initially reported that Twisters was on pace for between $65-$95 million domestically. This was a long-range forecast almost a month before the movie was released. It came in at the higher end of that projection and finished well above the basement.

This is a promising start to Twisters' box office run. The movie will enjoy one week atop the box office before Deadpool and Wolverine is releaesd. The MCU project will likely dethrone Lee Isaac Chung's tornado movie.

What is Twisters?

Twisters is a standalone sequel to the 1995 movie Twister. It is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and written by Mark L. Smith. Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) got a story credit for the movie.

Chung is best known for his 2020 movie Minari. He co-wrote and directed the semi-autobiographical movie, which was released by A24. It was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Youn Yuh-jung won Best Supporting Actress.

What is it about?

Twisters follows a young storm chaser, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones). After a devastating tornado, she exits the game and changes career paths. She moves to New York City and is recruited back to Oklahoma by Javi (Anthony Ramos).

After joining Javi and his company, Storm Par, she meets Tyler Owens (Glen Powell). He is a storm-chasing social media influencer, or a “hillbilly with a YouTube,” as someone quips.

Kate and Tyler begin at odds with each other. However, they eventually have to work together after a deadly tornado comes.

Aside from Edgar-Jones and Powell, Anthony Ramos also stars in the movie. He first gained fame for his roles in Hamilton and subsequently starred in films including A Star Is Born, In the Heights, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Both Edgar-Jones and Powell are rising stars. The former is best known for her work in the miniseries Normal People. She has since starred in Fresh and Where the Crawdads Sing. Additionally, Edgar-Jones starred in Under the Banner of Heaven with Andrew Garfield.

As for Powell, he recently became a star thanks to the Joseph Kosinski-directed Top Gun: Maverick. He previously was known for his roles in Scream Queens, Set It Up, and Hidden Figures.

Recently, Powell starred in Anyone but You with Sydney Sweeney. The rom-com was a surprise hit and made over $220 million at the box office. He also reunited with Fast Food Nation director Richard Linklater to co-write and star in Hit Man.

Twisters is in theaters.