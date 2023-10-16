Con-goers who are planning to share their con experience at TwitchCon on October 20-22 will be able to do so thanks to HyperX and OMEN Gaming, as announced by TwitchCon today, as the two brands are recognized as the Official Sponsors of the TwitchCon Streamer Station.

Broadcast Live on the TwitchCon Streamer Station with HyperX and HP Omen

The TwitchCon Streamer Station will allow attendees the opportunity to experience the latest HyperX streaming products on cutting-edge HP OMEN PCs and monitors, giving them a taste of the best equipment available for gaming streamers and content creators in the industry right now, while also allowing them to test them out for their live broadcasts on-site during the event. Fans can look forward to testing out the HyperX Vision S Webcam, the HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface, and the Cloud III headset. All of these peripherals are connected to high-powered OMEN PCs and monitors at each station. Daily sponsored live streams will be broadcast straight from the Streamer Station, spotlighting gaming streamers and content creators from the HyperX ambassador lineup.

Zedd and Queued Up Advertised for Twitchcon

Global music artist and HyperX ambassador Zedd is also advertised to have an appearance at TwitchCon at the Streamer Station. He will have an appearance on Saturday, October 21, at the HyperX Streamer Lounge. As a global HyperX ambassador, Zedd will connect with fans and celebrate his love for gaming at TwitchCon.

QueuedUp, HyperX's annual talent program, will also be having a special voting for the class of 2024 at TwitchCon.The annual talent showcase program will have a special voting period that will allow fans to cast their votes for their favorite streamer who may then become part of the Top 5 of Queued Up 2023. The voting results will be revealed on a Twitch livestream broadcast on November 8th.

HyperX Product Highlight at TwitchCon

Apart from its sponsorship of the TwitchCon Streamer Station, HyperX also plans to spotlight two new products for the streaming community that were announced earlier this month. These are the Vision S Webcam with 4K resolution and low lighting features and the Audio Mixer Audio Interface that allows creators to manage XLR microphones and other audio inputs used during gaming streams and creating content. There will also be ProCast XLR microphones available to test during the show throughout the weekend.

“HyperX is excited to join TwitchCon this year as the official sponsor of the Streamer Station, giving visitors the opportunity to try out our new gaming streamer products,” says HyperX Director of Marketing Ryan Romeos. “The HyperX and OMEN collaboration at TwitchCon demonstrates HyperX’s continued support and dedication to the content creating community and efforts towards investing in new ways to improve gaming streamer and content creator experiences.”

TwitchCon will take place from October 20-22, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The TwitchCon Streamer Station will be located at the West Hall. Tickets for 3-day access are still available for $229.