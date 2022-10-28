fbpx
Twitter reacts to Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen divorce news

After months of rumors and reports indicating there were cracks in the marriage of Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen, the moment many feared was coming arrived. TMZ reported that Brady and Bündchen have reached a settlement to end their marriage and divorce documents will be filed In Florida on Friday.

After the Brady-Bündchen divorce news broke, Twitter came with plenty of reactions. Here are some of the best.

I’d say that’s pretty spot on. Tom Brady has had to deal with Buccaneers injuries, ineffectiveness on the field and now is getting divorced from Gisele Bündchen on top of that. To make matters worse, his squad is 3-5 and currently on the outside looking in in the NFC.

It’s hard to believe that Brady’s year could get much worse. But it seems like it’s about to, as he and Bündchen will now have to lead entirely different lives now. It’s hard to imagine how Brady’s children feel, as this Twitter user pointed out.

It truly is a sad situation and one that seemed to unravel rather quickly shortly after Brady’s decision to return to play football.

But alas, many Twitter users have either grown tired of hearing about the Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce situation, or they simply want to respect the ex-couple’s privacy.

It’s certainly an interesting point. It truly is none of anyone’s business except for Brady and Bündchen, but it is human nature to react to these types of situations.

Hopefully, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are able to move on with their lives and put this past them. That’s all anyone can hope for.

