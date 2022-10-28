After months of rumors and reports indicating there were cracks in the marriage of Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen, the moment many feared was coming arrived. TMZ reported that Brady and Bündchen have reached a settlement to end their marriage and divorce documents will be filed In Florida on Friday.

After the Brady-Bündchen divorce news broke, Twitter came with plenty of reactions. Here are some of the best.

I'm definitely not going to comment on anyone's marriage or personal struggles, ever, so all I'll say here is the obvious – all things considered: Tom Brady is not having fun in 2022. https://t.co/x9ZpBTC3pO — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 28, 2022

I’d say that’s pretty spot on. Tom Brady has had to deal with Buccaneers injuries, ineffectiveness on the field and now is getting divorced from Gisele Bündchen on top of that. To make matters worse, his squad is 3-5 and currently on the outside looking in in the NFC.

It’s hard to believe that Brady’s year could get much worse. But it seems like it’s about to, as he and Bündchen will now have to lead entirely different lives now. It’s hard to imagine how Brady’s children feel, as this Twitter user pointed out.

Wow, @TomBrady and @giseleofficial are divorced! Could be the fastest divorce in history. Went from retiring to spend time with his family to returning to football and divorcing his wife and mother of his children in a matter of months. Sad for those kids. pic.twitter.com/DHlrZccmR8 — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) October 28, 2022

It truly is a sad situation and one that seemed to unravel rather quickly shortly after Brady’s decision to return to play football.

But alas, many Twitter users have either grown tired of hearing about the Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce situation, or they simply want to respect the ex-couple’s privacy.

I'll be honest. It's none of our business. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 28, 2022

Something about people giving their opinions about the Tom Brady-Gisele divorce doesn’t sit right with me. All that needs to be done is wishing all involved well in this tough time. Distasteful to analyze it like it’s some kind of free agent signing, IMO. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 28, 2022

It’s certainly an interesting point. It truly is none of anyone’s business except for Brady and Bündchen, but it is human nature to react to these types of situations.

Hopefully, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are able to move on with their lives and put this past them. That’s all anyone can hope for.