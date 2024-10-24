Over the weekend, Jackson State held its 35th Sports Hall of Fame banquet, inducting a new class that included five sports and 15 individuals. Among the inductees was two former Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers Sylvester Morris and Tim Barnett.

At 6 feet 3 inches and 212 pounds, Morris came to Jackson State after being minimally recruited out of McDonogh 35 High School in New Orleans. He became the school’s all-time leading receiver and set several records, including most touchdowns in a game, most receiving touchdowns in a season, and most receiving yards in a season. In 1998, he was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-SWAC, and SWAC Player of the Year. During his senior year, he earned First Team All-American honors for Division I-AA.

Morris finished his college career with 181 receptions and 34 receiving touchdowns. He holds the single-game record with five receiving touchdowns against Grambling State in 1998 and four against Alabama State in 1999. That same year, he set the single-season record with 1,286 receiving yards.

In 2000, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Morris in the first round as the 21st overall pick, making him one of the last first-round picks from the SWAC until 2019, when Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard was chosen by the Houston Texans at pick 23.

Morris started 13 of 15 games for the Chiefs, recording 48 receptions for 678 yards and three touchdowns. His promising career was cut short due to ongoing knee injuries.

During his time at Jackson State, Mississippi native Barnett scored nine touchdowns in 1989 and added another eight in 1990. He earned second-team All-America honors in 1990 and was a three-year starter, finishing his college career with 21 touchdowns on 90 receptions.

Barnett was selected 77th overall in the third round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He recorded 82 total receptions, 1,188 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns in his professional career. However, after just three seasons, he was convicted of second-degree sexual assault for allegedly exposing himself to a 14-year-old hotel maid in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on June 14, 1994. He was sentenced to three years in prison and was released from the Chiefs following the charges, effectively ending his NFL career.

After his playing days, Barnett worked as a manager for K.C.A.T.A. before retiring in 2018. He is an active member of the Masonic Lodge Amos Johnson No. 148 and is also a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Ambassadors.

With this induction, Morris and Barnett have solidified their place in Jackson State history and will be remembered as one of the best receivers to ever wear a Tigers uniform.