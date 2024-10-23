The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a trade for veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins on Wednesday, bringing him in from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Following the deal, Skip Bayless dropped a hot take on the Chiefs' deal for Hopkins, calling them “desperate” but also saying he loves the move:

“DHop is a pretty desperate reach for KC. He’s 32 in Year 13 coming off an offseason knee injury. BUT I LOVE THAT KC AT LEAST TRIED SOMETHING AFTER LOSING SO MANY WEAPONS, FALLING TO 12TH IN PASSING. Sends great message to undefeated team going for NFL’s 1st ever 3-peat,” Bayless wrote on X.

While Hopkins isn't the player he once was, he's still a productive pass-catcher. The 32-year-old has 15 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown this season. That ranked second on the Titans behind only Calvin Ridley. The Chiefs were in serious need of another weapon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the injury bug hit their WR room hard.

Despite the 6-0 record, KC has already lost Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, and JuJu Smith-Schuster to injuries. Brown is out for the entire season, while Rice isn't expected to play in 2024 again. The defending Super Bowl champions have heavily relied on rookie Xavier Worthy, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore, Travis Kelce, Justin Watson, and Noah Gray.

Hopkins now gets the chance to play with a contender and make an immediate impact. He's also never played with a signal-caller like Mahomes, which should benefit the wideout. Hopkins adds another dynamic to this Chiefs offense, which has struggled at times. Rice still leads the team in receiving yards but hasn't played in the last two contests.

There's no doubt that Hopkins will certainly play his part in helping the Chiefs potentially win their third consecutive championship. Kansas City faces the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.