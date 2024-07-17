The 2024 Major League Baseball Draft saw an exciting milestone for HBCU athletics as two student-athletes, Alabama State's Randy Flores and North Carolina A&T's Canyon Brown, was selected on the second day of the event.

In the 8th round, with the 232nd overall pick, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim chose Randy Flores, the dynamic second baseman from Alabama State University. Flores has built an impressive resume during his tenure with the Hornets, being a two-time All-SWAC selection and earning the Most Valuable Player title at the inaugural Ken Griffey Jr. HBCU Swingman Classic in Seattle last year.

Flores' on-field statistics showcase why he was selected by the Angels. Over 114 games for ASU, he has maintained a .338 batting average, hit 20 home runs, driven in 98 RBIs, scored 118 runs, and stole 68 bases. His selection marks a significant achievement for Alabama State, as he becomes the first Hornet player drafted since infielder Ray Hernandez was taken in the 29th round by the Atlanta Braves in 2018.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work Randy has put in to make the dream of playing professional baseball come true,” said Alabama State University Head Baseball Coach Jose Vazquez. “He has always represented ASU well and deserves this opportunity. The Angels are getting a future star.”

Just a round later, in the 9th round, the Kansas City Royals selected North Carolina A&T catcher Canyon Brown. Brown has been a powerhouse for the Aggies over his three seasons, boasting a .292 batting average with 18 home runs and 117 RBIs. His 2024 season was particularly stellar, hitting .322 with 50 RBIs and six stolen bases, earning him first-team All-Coastal Athletic Association honors.

Brown's draft selection is notable not only for his personal career but also for North Carolina A&T's baseball history. He is the highest A&T draft pick since College Baseball Hall of Famer Al Holland was chosen by the San Diego Padres with the 81st overall pick in the fourth round of the 1975 draft. Brown joins Holland and Lloyd Lightfoot as the only three Aggies to be selected in a single-digit round—the latter taken 70th overall in the third round of the 1969 draft.

“I am extremely excited to see Canyon drafted on the second day of the MLB Draft,” said A&T Head Baseball Coach Ben Hall. “It is a dream realized, and I'm so proud of all the work he put in to make this happen. Canyon is a true testament to a player who set a goal, put the work in, stayed true to his commitments, developed, and earned this opportunity. He will be a high-level professional; the Royals got a complete player.”

The selections of Flores and Brown in the 2024 MLB Draft underscore the rich talent pool within HBCU baseball programs and highlight the increasing recognition of these athletes on a national stage. It also gives HBCU sports fans a proud moment, as it shows that HBCU athletes in all sports can succeed in the professional ranks. This year, no HBCU players were selected in the 2024 NFL draft and the NBA Draft did not feature any draft capital expended on HBCU players.

The choices of Flores and Brown certainly underscores the pro potential HBCU student-athletes possess. This may pave the way for increased professional opportunities for more student-athletes in the future.