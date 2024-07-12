In collaboration with Autumn Sun, a grassroots organization dedicated to young Black artists, The City of Detroit and Michigan Central are set to host the inaugural HBCU Student Film Competition and Festival. The festival will take place next month in Detroit.

The competition is the brainchild of Detroit native and up-and-coming filmmaker Bruce Clifton. The purpose of the festival is to honor student creators from HBCUs. Clifton brought the festival to his hometown to shine a light on the growing film industry in Motor City and widen career opportunities for students of color.

“Filmmakers are innovators in their own right, and so it makes perfect sense to have the HBCU Film Festival in Detroit and specifically at Newlab at Michigan Central, which is our new hub for innovation,” said Mayor Duggan. “We are thrilled to be able to host this film festival to showcase the incredible talent that exists at our Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

Student filmmakers will screen their films at Newlab at Michigan Central on August 23. The winner of the competition will be awarded a $10,000 Jury Award, followed by a gala reception in their honor on August 24. HBCU Go TV is partnering with Autumn Sun on the festival. The event will be broadcast live on HBCU Go TV.

“Through initiatives like the HBCU Student Film Invitational, Autumn Sun aims to amplify the voices of emerging talent, fostering a dynamic and inclusive cultural landscape, and positioning the city as the global hub for the next generation of Black artists.” Clifton said.

Along with the screenings, the festival will host entertainment and panel discussions and conclude with the Autumn Sun Invitational Awards Presentation and Awards Gala. The festival’s Presenting Partner, Michigan Central, and Producing Partner, Detroit ACE, will host all activities. The Skillman Foundation, 313 Presents, Ally Financial, and Academic Partner Alabama A&M University College of Education, Humanities, and Behavioral Sciences are among the other sponsors.

After talking with professors at Alabama State University and North Carolina A&T State University in 2018, Clifton came up with the idea for the festival. These professors wanted to provide their students with additional chances to develop cinematic storytelling.

This is another great opportunity for filmmakers who come from HBCUs. Last year, Howard University alumna Sheila Eldridge kicked off the inaugural HBCU First LOOK Film Festival at Howard University. The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival will be returning for its second year on November 8–10.

The festival’s schedule of hosts, special guests, entertainment, and registration information will be revealed by Autumn Sun on August 1.