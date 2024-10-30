Billboard named Howard University and Tennessee State University as two of the top music business schools in the country. The Howard University Warner Music. Blavatnik Center for Music Business is known for its distinctive curriculum, which combines significant social justice activities with standard music business courses. While the Tennessee State University Commercial Music Program provides students with unmatched access to networking opportunities and industry knowledge.

For the third year in a row, the Howard University Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music Business has been commended for its unique curriculum. Through specialized courses and immersive fellowship programs, the center hopes to shape the next generation of leaders in the music business. The program was endowed with a $4.9 million gift from Warner Music Group and the Blavannik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund, which gives students direct access to resources and professionals in the industry.

Upon graduation, students receive a Chartmetic Data Analytics certification and the first of its kind Social Justice in the Music Industry for Leaders certification. Over 55 artists and executives to speak to students within the last year, including R&B artist Lucky Daye. The program also has partnerships with CAA, Wasserman, RIAA, and The Tom Joyner Foundation to offer internships and job placement opportunities to students.

“This recognition is a testament to the work we are doing here at The Mecca. We take great pride in pouring into our students to educate, empower, and excite the next generation of music business icons,” said Jasmine Young, director of the center and Howard alumna. “It underscores our commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive environment that prepares the next generation of music industry leaders, and it’s a testament to the unique opportunities we create for our community at Howard University.”

Being located in the heart of Music City, it's only right that Tennessee State University’s Commercial Music Program made this list. Many notable people in the music industry have come from Tennessee State, thus creating a pipeline for students to have networking opportunities. A highlight of the program is the initiate faculty-to-student ratio that enhances students’ overall learning experience. Like the program at Howard, many people in the music industry come to campus and speak to students. Most recently, Sweetwater senior director of recruitment Jordan Applegate visited the campus.

The curriculum at Tennessee State places a strong emphasis on important facets of the music industry, such as contracts, intellectual property rights, and sources of income, including publishing and touring.