Howard University alumni Nagea Kirkley (B.A. ‘23) and William Reed (B.A. ‘21), were recently awarded the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program awards for the 2023–2024 school year, per a statement by the university.

Kirleky graduated from the university as an international affairs and community development double major French studies minor in the spring of 2023. She is also a Goldman Sachs Market Madness scholar, and through her passion for global development, education, and housing, she has brought new ideas on how to further improve developing areas in her community. Now as a Fulbright scholar, Kirley will move into a role as an English Teacher Assistant in Côte D’Ivoire to assist in teaching the English language.

Reed also graduated from Howard, with a bachelor's in political science back in 2021. During his time in undergrad, he served his community as a member of Men of George Washington Carver and the Howard University Alternative Spring Break program giving back through programming and outreach events. Similarly to Kirkley, through the Fulbright program, the Howard alum will teach in Spain as an English Teacher Assistant as well.

Howard University’s president Ben Vinson III commented on the graduate's recent achievements and success saying, “On behalf of the entire Howard University community, I want to extend my sincerest congratulations to Nagea and William for earning this highly regarded honor. Their selection exemplifies their dedication to fostering global understanding and providing opportunities to communities around the world. I know I join so many others in saying how excited I am to see the positive contributions and impact these scholars will have on the world forward.”