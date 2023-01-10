By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Red Wings have some bright spots on their team, but they need a spark any way they can get it. That spark may come in the form of a returning star.

Tyler Bertuzzi returns to the Red Wings lineup on Tuesday when the team plays the Winnipeg Jets, as confirmed by head coach Derek Lalonde. The 27-year-old has missed extended time with injuries to his hands this season.

The Red Wings are slipping in the Eastern Conference standings. Detroit has lost three straight, and four of their last five. As of this writing, they sit sixth in the Atlantic Division on 39 points.

Bertuzzi returned to practice on Monday. He skated on a line with captain Dylan Larkin and winger Lucas Raymond. It’s a line the Red Wings have used in the past.

“It’s a line that has had some success,” Lalonde told the media. “Unfortunately, Bert has been out for most of the year and we haven’t had too many looks at the line together. We’ll give them an opportunity (Tuesday) and see how it goes.”

Bertuzzi first missed time after breaking his right hand on October 15. He returned after missing 15 games, only to break his left hand shortly after returning.

The 27-year-old Red Wings forward is a free agent at the end of this season. The two sides are reportedly far apart in extension talks, leading to speculation about a trade before the March 3 deadline.

They will address that down the road. Right now, it’s about getting Bertuzzi back into the fold. And it’s about trying to turn the season around.

“That’s behind him. He is back and he’s looked great in the last three, four, five practices and now hopefully it translates into (Tuesday’s) game. We’ll give him some opportunities,” Lalonde said.