One day after teasing the return of his popular musical festival in the new Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem video The Hillbillies, Tyler the Creator is making it official by announcing the dates for Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023.

This year’s installment — the first time the event is being held since 2019 — will take place on November 11 and 12 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The musical lineup for the show has yet to be announced. Advance sales start on Friday, June 2nd at 12:00pm PDT.

In the past, Camp Flog Gnaw has been an immensely popular event highlighting rap, R&B, pop, and pop culture. The 2019 shows featured performances by Solange, Juice WRLD, Brockhampton, FKA twigs, and others. There was also the promise of a surprise headliner, with fans becoming hopeful it would be Frank Ocean after rumors swirled. Then, when it ended up being Drake, he was ultimately booed off the stage as concertgoers shouted for Ocean.

About the festival’s 2018 edition, the popular music site Pitchfork called the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival “a vivid snapshot of what’s happening in music and youth culture.” That year’s show featured appearances by A$AP Rocky and Billie Eilish.

The festival was originally built around Tyler, the Creator’s rap collective Odd Future, but the show has evolved to highlight numerous musical branches that extend beyond those origins.

Fans are clearly clamoring for the return of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, with social media blowing up yesterday in response to Tyler, the Creator’s tease for the show in The Hillbillies music video.

Now fans know they don’t have much longer to wait. Here’s hoping the show’s long-gesticulating revival doesn’t disappoint!