Tyler, The Creator has added another impressive property to his real estate portfolio, with his recent purchase of a new $13 million contemporary mansion in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home, originally built in the 1970s, underwent a full rebuild last year, boasting a sleek white stucco and wood-sided structure that sits on a hill with sweeping ocean and city lights views visible from almost every room, HiphopDx confirms.

The 5,000 square feet of living space offers an impressive amount of amenities, including custom Brazilian wood floors finished in white oak, high ceilings, steel-case windows, and a floating wood staircase leading to the second floor where the master suite is. The master retreat boasts dual walk-in closets and luxurious bathrooms.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The backyard is an entertainment-ready space with a saltwater pool and wood deck, making it a perfect spot for hosting events.

Tyler, The Creator recently released the deluxe version of his Grammy-winning album, Call Me If You Get Lost, in March. Titled The Estate Sale, it features eight new songs, with appearances from A$AP Rocky, YG, and Vince Staples. Kanye West and Madlib had production credits on the album and it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with approximately 68,000 album-equivalent units sold in the first week.

The purchase of this Bel-Air mansion comes after Tyler recently sold his modernist Bel-Air residence to two New York-based designers. Tyler, The Creator has a reputation for his love of real estate, with a portfolio of several high-end properties, including a $4.25 million mid-century modern home in the nearby San Fernando Valley.

With this purchase, Tyler, The Creator has added yet another stunning property to his already impressive real estate portfolio, and fans can only imagine what other real estate ventures the Grammy-winning artist has in store.