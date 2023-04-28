The 2023 NFL Draft is officially underway and the top prospects are flying off the board. The latest prospect to find a new home is Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, one of the best edge rushers in this class, and he’s joining the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 7 pick. Wilson now gets to show his skills at the NFL level and hopefully make life hard for opposing quarterbacks.

But what exactly is Vegas getting in Wilson? Let’s dive into his football career and truly meet him.

Tyree Wilson’s Pre-College Football Career

Wilson played his high school football at West Rusk High School in New London, Texas. There, he racked up 249 tackles, 60 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in three seasons. He was the district 9-3A Defensive MVP after posting 126 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries as a senior.

Coming out of high school, Wilson was a three-star recruit and the 68th-best player in the state, per 247Sports. He originally committed to Washington State, the first Power Five team to give him an offer, in March of 2017 but de-committed that June. After receiving plenty of offers, Wilson ultimately committed to Texas A&M on June 17, 2017.

Tyree Wilson’s College Football Career

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wilson redshirted 2018, pushing his college debut to 2019. That season, Wilson saw action in 11 games for the Aggies, accounting for 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He didn’t break through as a full-time starter, though, and thus transferred to Texas Tech in August of 2020.

Wilson’s first season in Lubbock was another quiet one, posting 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in nine games, including five starts. In 2021, he broke out in a big way with 38 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He then followed it up with 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks again in 2022.

Unfortunately, Wilson suffered a season-ending foot injury against Kansas on Nov. 12. He then announced he would forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft on Nov. 20. Wilson was unable to participate in the Combine or his Pro Day, but reportedly planned to host his own private workout in mid-April.

Tyree Wilson’s NFL Draft Fit With Raiders

The Raiders had a very disappointing 2022 season and have a new quarterback under center in Jimmy Garoppolo. Instead of drafting a new quarterback, they go with Wilson to add some pass-rushing prowess in a loaded AFC West. That certainly isn’t a bad idea given the presence of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division, with Russell Wilson also looking to bounce back in 2023.

Las Vegas’ defense was one of the worst in the NFL last season, so they needed a lot of help. Wilson will now be a key piece of this defense moving forward, and the Raiders are hoping he will make life a living hell for Mahomes and other quarterbacks for a long time. While the foot injury is somewhat concerning, Wilson should hopefully be good to go for his rookie training camp.