The Miami Dolphins came away with another victory, improving to 5-3 on the season. Miami defeated the Detroit Lions in a tight contest, 31-27. It was a back-and-forth offensive contest, as both teams had explosive plays down the field.

The Dolphins trailed 27-17 entering the 2nd half, but it was all Dolphins after that. Miami’s defense was able to tighten up in the second half while the offense continued to make big plays. Miami has emerged as a true contender in the AFC, and their tremendous offense is going to be tough for any defense to contain.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had a solid performance, completing 27 of his 37 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown. Detroit also punched in two rushing touchdowns, courtesy of Jamaal Williams, who also contributed 53 rushing yards on his ten attempts. Despite solid numbers, Miami’s halftime adjustments were displayed as the Lions’ offense struggled. The Dolphins’ adjustments were great, and they will look to build upon the second-half defensive display next week.

With that said, here are the three best Dolphins most responsible for Week 8 win against the Lions.

3. Jaylen Waddle

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is having a phenomenal season, as Tyreek Hill has opened up Waddle more by taking the defense’s attention. Waddle had a great rookie campaign and has followed it up with a breakout campaign.

Against the Lions, Waddle hauled in eight passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He has elite-level speed and is a fantastic route runner, making him tough for defenses to contain. Waddle’s touchdown catches were crucial and were a key reason why the Dolphins were able to defeat the Lions.

2. Tua Tagovailoa

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played exceptionally well against the Detroit defense, leading the offense to a successful day. Tagovailoa was able to carve up the Lions’ defense, completing 29 of his 36 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

He did not turn the ball over despite taking multiple deep shots throughout the game. He has a great receiving core around him, and it is helping him come into his own as a quarterback. Tagovailoa’s development has made the Dolphins a highly competitive team in the AFC, and his performance against the Lions led the Fins to another win.

1. Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill has been one of the best wide receivers in the league for years, and trading for him in the offseason has been well worth it. Hill unlocked the full potential of this offense, giving Tagovailoa another dynamic target and freeing up Waddle to make a bigger impact.

Hill led Miami in catches and yards, with 12 catches for 188 yards. While Hill didn’t reach the endzone, his presence was felt throughout the game. He hauled in multiple deep shots from Tagovailoa, including a 42-yard reception. Hill also caught critical passes at the end of the game to seal it over Detroit. Hill’s impact on the Dolphins this season can not be underestimated, and he will continue to dominate as Miami hopes to be among the contenders in the AFC.

The Dolphins are now winners of two straight and will look to continue their streak next week against the Chicago Bears. Miami has a real shot to be competitive against contenders in the AFC like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals. Their offense is elite and could lead to a deep playoff run.