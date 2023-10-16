Tyrese Haliburton's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. Haliburton is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Indiana Pacers of the NBA. He is an All-Rookie First team selection and an NBA All-Star and one of the top players in the NBA today. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Tyrese Haliburton's net worth in 2023.

Tyrese Haliburton's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Fresherslive.

Tyrese Haliburton was born on Feb. 29, 2000, in Milwaukee, Wis. He attended Oshkosh North High School, where he started his amateur basketball career. During his senior season, Haliburton averaged 23.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists per game, and 3.7 steals per game. For his efforts, Haliburton earned several distinctions, including Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year, Oshkosh Northwestern All-Area Player of the Year, and FVA Player of the Year. Furthermore, he was also a part of the WBCA Division I All-State team and the USA Today All-USA Wisconsin first team.

Coming out of high school, ESPN considered Haliburton as a three-star recruit. He received a scholarship offer from Iowa State, which he accepted. Haliburton suited up for the Iowa State Cyclones for a pair of seasons. In two years, he averaged 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per outing.

Despite a so-so freshman year, Haliburton did just enough to help the Cyclones post a 23-12 win-loss record before they conceded to Ohio State in the Midwest First Round of the NCAA Tournament. In his sophomore season, Haliburton had a better season individually by putting up 15.6 points per game while shooting 43 percent from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, the Cyclones posted a lowly 12-20 record.

Tyrese Haliburton's NBA career with the Sacramento Kings

After spending two seasons with the Iowa State Cyclones, Haliburton decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by opting to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. During draft night, the former Cyclones star was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the first round with the 12th overall pick. As per Spotrac, Haliburton signed a four-year rookie deal worth $17.9 million.

During his first season in the NBA, Haliburton played like a legitimate first-round pick. He registered 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, mostly off the bench. For his efforts, Haliburton was named to the All-Rookie First Team.

Tyrese Haliburton is traded to the Indiana Pacers

Domantas Sabonis and Tyrese Haliburton were traded for one another last season. Now, they're both All-Stars. Guess the trade worked out? 👀 pic.twitter.com/P7vmxJfwT1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 3, 2023

Despite showing promise, the Kings traded Haliburton midway through the 2021-2022 season to the Indiana Pacers in one of the best trades in Pacers history. Haliburton, alongside sharpshooter Buddy Hield and rebounding machine Tristan Thompson, were shipped to Indiana in exchange for All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, and a second-round draft pick. Nevertheless, Haliburton still managed to finish the season with averages of 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game, while shooting 41 percent from the 3-point area.

After that year, in his first full season with the Pacers, Haliburton proved that the trade was a blessing in disguise. During the 2022-23 season, Haliburton averaged a career-high 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per outing. He also shot 40 percent from deep. For his efforts, Haliburton was able to make his first All-Star Game appearance that year.

With a breakout 2022-23 season, the Pacers were convinced that Haliburton was part of their big picture. As a result, the All-Star was rewarded with a massive five-year max contract extension worth $260 million based on a report by Bleacher Report.

Tyrese Haliburton representing Team USA

Back in 2019, Haliburton was part of the USA squad that brought home gold from the FIBA U19 World Cup. Four years later, Haliburton wore the national team colors once again at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. During the event, Haliburton averaged 8.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per outing while shooting 47 percent on 3-pointers. His best performance was against Italy in the quarterfinals, where he exploded for 18 points, including 6-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, Team USA disappointed in the world meet, failing to win gold after losses to Lithuania, Germany, and Canada. As a result, Haliburton and Team USA were forced to settle with a fourth-place finish.

Nevertheless, Team USA will still come away with some prize money. For being part of the event, the entire team will receive $53,000. With Team USA advancing all the way to the bronze-medal game, they received an additional $107,000 for making it to the second round and an additional $1.2 million for placing fourth.

Tyrese Haliburton's endorsement deals

Given that Haliburton is a basketball star on the rise, it isn't surprising that he bagged an endorsement deal with Nike. Haliburton signed the long-term deal with the sports apparel giant during his rookie season.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Tyrese Haliburton's net worth in 2023?