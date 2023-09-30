Fort Valley State alumnus and NFL veteran Tyrone Poole was recently inducted into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame. The NBCAHOF, founded by fellow Fort Valley Alumnus Thomas Dortch Jr., aims to highlight significant contributions graduates of HBCU’s have made to society by excelling in their chosen field of endeavor. Poole was recognized for his success in athletics at both the collegiate and professional levels as well as his work in his community.

“If you ever see a turtle sitting on top of a fence post, know that that turtle did not get there by itself,” Poole said in his acceptance speech which was pre-recorded. “In other words, people, teamwork makes the dream work.”

Poole was a standout two-sport athlete at Fort Valley State University, playing as a defensive back for the football team and also competing as a track athlete.Poole concluded his Wildcats career with 17 interceptions in 42 games and also set a school record in the 200-meter dash. He became the first Fort Valley State player to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in 1995 when he was selected 22nd overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Poole was notably a key member of the New England Patriots during their back-to-back Super Bowl-winning years in the 2004 and 2005 seasons. He was signed by the Patriots in 2003 and that season totaled six interceptions that season and defended 21 passes.

Fort Valley State president Dr. Paul Jones spoke of the auspicious honor for Poole in his pre-recorded introduction, saying, “As a first-round draft choice and two-time Super Bowl champion, Tyrone's accomplishments on the field are truly remarkable. But his impact extends far beyond football as an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and philanthropist. Tyrone has inspired countless individuals to reach their full potential. We are proud to celebrate this well-deserved honor and acknowledge the incredible contributions Tyrone has made to FVSU Congratulations, Tyrone.”