Tyson Fury (the best boxer in the world) and Jon “Bones” Jones (the best mixed martial artist in the world) will never fight each other for obvious reasons; namely, they play different sports—Jones would undoubtedly beat Fury in the octagon while Fury would undoubtedly best Jones in a boxing ring. But logic has never gotten in the way of a good beef between fighters. After podcaster Joe Rogan said that Jones would beat Fury in a fight, Jones tweeted “I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage.” In response, Fury took to Instagram to let everyone know that he’d dust Jones in the boxing ring, not that anybody was ever disputing that.

“I see Jon Jones has piped up,” Fury said in a selfie video posted on his Instagram story. “Jon, you talk about me in a cage. Im not a cage fighter mate, I’m a boxer—the best boxer actually. So if you want to come into a boxing ring and fight me, be my guest. Let me know. You don’t have to call anybody else, no Dana [White], nobody. You call me, because it’s a boxing fight and I’m the boss in this game. You’re a great fighter, Jon, but you’re definitely no boxer that’s for sure.”

While the little spat between Jones and Tyson Fury is fun and light-hearted, Fury has his eyes set on a bigger fight: a potential showdown with Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title. Although Fury and Usyk have each expressed interest in the fight, no date has been set as the two haggle over the revenue split and location.