It has already been reported that U2 is extending their Sphere residency, properly known as “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.” The band has now announced the specific 2024 dates.

The announcement

“Following the record-setting, unprecedented launch of ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere,' Sphere Entertainment Co. and Live Nation today announced an additional 11 dates for January and February 2024,” U2.com's announcement read.

The dates are: Friday, January 26; Saturday, January 27; Wednesday, January 31; Friday, February 2; Saturday, February 3; Wednesday, February 7; Friday, February 9; Saturday, February 10; Thursday, February 15; Saturday, February 17; and Sunday, February 18.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, October 25 at 11am PT at Ticketmaster.com.

Paid subscribers for U2.com can submit a Ticketmaster request for presale from now until Saturday, October 21 at 10pm PT. Vibee VIP and Hotel Packages are also available.

This should come as no surprise. The Sphere shows have been a big success. Given that James Dolan and Co. have failed to find a follow-up act for U2, it's also not surprising that they are extending the one act in town.

U2's Sphere shows are a celebration of their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. They are playing the album in full for the very first time. Even if you're not a fan of the band, you can't deny the visual spectacle. As someone who has attended a show, I can definitively say that internet videos don't do it justice. This is the future of live music, though it remains unclear who can fill the big shoes that U2 will leave to fill once they are done.

“U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere” will continue through February 18.