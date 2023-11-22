U2 has released 15 studio albums throughout their career, we rank them all while the band is on break from their Sphere residency.

The Sphere was handed off to F1 by U2 for their event in Las Vegas. As the Thanksgiving break looms, it seems appropriate to look back at U2's albums and rank them (yes, this list will include Songs of Surrender).

U2's albums ranking

Pop (1997)

Sorry, Pop loyalists — the album doesn't do much for me. There are obvious highlights, like “If God Will Send His Angels,” “Staring at the Sun,” and “Please,” but it's the weakest entry from the 90s trilogy.

No Line on the Horizon (2009)

Similarly to Pop, No Line on the Horizon has some highlights. “Magnificent,” “Moment of Surrender,” and even “Get On Your Boots,” for its wannabe “Vertigo” sound, are all great. The rest of the album, for the most part, feels unfinished.

October (1981)

The sophomore effort by U2 is filled with gems like “Gloria” and “I Fall Down.” U2's still got that wide-eyed, sharp guitar string punk sound in October that helped propel them to where they are today.

How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb (2004)

Far more of a rock ‘n' roll album than the previous album, All That You Can't Leave Behind, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb brings U2 back to its roots. Opening with a throwback to the club days, “Vertigo” and ending with a gospel song, “Yahweh,” this album encapsulates U2 as a band.

Boy (1980)

A true stepping stone, U2's debut album has it all. “I Will Follow,” “Out of Control,” and “The Electric Co.” are still some of the band's live staples. There are other standouts though, including “Into the Heart,” “A Day Without Me,” and “The Ocean.” It's one of the most effective debut albums from the 80s.

The top 10

Songs of Surrender (2023)

To some, Songs of Surrender isn't a real U2 album. It is a compilation of 40 reworked arrangements from their back catalog. That said, it's a great album. Some arrangements don't work, like “Desire,” but there are plenty of songs that have their meanings completely changed.

“Stories for Boys,” a punk song from Boy, is stripped down to a piano-driven arrangement. “Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses” gets a proper acoustic arrangement. For musicians, it also gives a lot of open mic ideas.

Songs of Innocence (2014)

The album that will forever be associated with iTunes, Songs of Innocence deserves a listen. It opens with “The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone,” which should have taken off more than it did.

Songs of Innocence is a Bono-driven album — chronicling his perspective of the Troubles and tumultuous home life. “Cedarwood Road,” “Song for Someone,” and “The Troubles” are other standouts. “Every Breaking Wave” is the modern-day “With or Without You” from a thematic standpoint.

Get past the free album debacle and you have a really solid U2 album.

All That You Can't Leave Behind (2000)

This is the album that brought U2 back to relevance thanks to its lead single, “Beautiful Day.” Aside from the hits including “Elevation,” “Walk On,” and “Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of,” All That You Can't Leave Behind has some stellar work. “In a Little While,” “Kite,” and “Wild Honey” are all great.

It's the album's pacing, which is very top-heavy, that hurts it. Two of the first three songs are very fun, while the rest of the album is generally very melancholic. “Wild Honey” serves as some relief, as does “New York,” but it's definitely not an all-around fun listen.

Zooropa (1993)

Zooropa is such a cool listen. The titular (and opening) track matches the sonic vibrancy of Ridley Scott's Blade Runner. There are countless classics on the album, including “Lemon,” “Stay (Faraway So Close!),” and “Dirty Day.”

Some of the album tracks, like “The First Time” and “Some Days Are Better Than Others,” deserve more praise. And U2's collaboration with Johnny Cash on “The Wanderer” is one of their best songs ever.

Rattle and Hum (1988)

The continuation of The Joshua Tree, Rattle and Hum is a great double album. Live hits like “Desire,” “Angel of Harlem,” and “All I Want Is You” were born on this album. And the live version of “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For” gives it the gospel sound it's based on.

Rattle and Hum is over-hated.

War (1983)

While Achtung Baby is U2's most angsty album, War gives it a run for its money. There's so much anger that courses through the veins of “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “New Year's Day,” “Seconds,” and “Two Hearts Beat As One.”

U2 wanted to spark change and didn't want to stand idly by. The political charge on this album has never been channeled with quite the same intensity since.

It's also impressive that the imagery of surrender, which is the title of a song on the album, spawned here. While they could be thought of as rebellious songs, War is an album about surrendering and letting go of conflict. This theme has evidently stuck with the band for over four decades.

The Unforgettable Fire (1984)

This was the beginning of a new era for U2. Forget the guitars that wailed into stereos — The Edge began using more atmospheric harmonics on this album. There are still political cries on the likes of “Pride (In the Name of Love)” and “MLK” for those who want that side of the band.

But there is also a vulnerability to The Unforgettable Fire that's, well, unforgettable. “Bad” hears Bono pour his soul into every “wide awake” refrain as he sings about overdose. Bono and The Edge's harmonies are in their top form on “A Sort of Homecoming.”

This album laid the groundwork for The Joshua Tree and beyond. Those iconic delayed guitar riffs largely spawn from this album.

Songs of Experience (2017)

Perhaps slightly over-produced, Songs of Experience is the middle entry in the Songs of series. “You're the Best Thing About Me” was a fun lead single. But it's songs like “13 (There Is a Light),” “Landlady,” “Lights of Home,” and “Get Out of Your Own Way” that bring U2's Songs of journey full circle.

Songs of Innocence was about adolescence, as its title suggests. Songs of Experience is wisdom being given to Bono's children, family, and friends.

It's a very un-rock ‘n' roll album — but that is its greatest strength.

The Joshua Tree (1987)

For the longest time, The Joshua Tree was my top album — I even wrote an award-winning paper on it in college. It's the second-best U2 album, though.

Opening with the iconic trio of “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For,” and “With or Without You,” those are just the tip of the iceberg. “Red Hill Mining Town,” “Mothers of the Disappeared,” and “Running to Stand Still” should not go unnoticed.

The Joshua Tree is the culmination of the band's 80s journey. But The Edge's guitar work and Bono's lyrics matured so much over the first few U2 albums, as did Larry Mullen Jr.'s drum playing.

Achtung Baby (1991)

The Sphere provides a stark reminder that Acthung Baby is U2's best album.

Opening with “Zoo Station,” a very different sound than what came before, is like a warning shot. You can hop on the train or get off, but if you stayed the course with U2, you were rewarded. Every song on the album is great, even the ones that casual fans wouldn't know like “So Cruel” or “Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World.”

Bono's songwriting has never been better. Achtung Baby is a “bare-knuckled” album, as Bono says during the Sphere shows, that touches on heartbreak, loss, and coming together.

It's the ultimate U2 album and one of the greatest albums ever.