Bono teased 'big choruses, clear ideas' on the next U2 album amid their residency at the high-tech Sphere venue.

Bono is back at it once again teasing U2‘s next album amid their Sphere residency.

“We have to give them a reason to be interested”

Speaking to Mojo, Bono seemed pessimistic about U2's future. He's aware that a band from the 80s is hardly the talk of the town (though their high-tech Sphere shows do a good job keeping them relevant).

“I don't think the world is waiting on the next U2 album,” Bono confessed. “I think we have to give them a reason to be interested in it.

“I just want to write great tunes, because that's where U2 started — with big choruses, clear ideas. And let's go back there, but do it with some petrol and some matches,” he added.

U2 hasn't released an album of new material since 2017's Songs of Experience. Earlier this year, they released Songs of Surrender, which featured 40 new arrangements of old songs. Right before the Sphere shows began, the band released “Atomic City” to coincide with their Las Vegas residency.

We don't know what the future holds for U2. Bono seemed to confirm the fourth Songs of entry, Songs of Ascent, is shelved. He continues to hype up an album of “unreasonable” guitars. Either way, “Atomic City” was a refreshing journey back to 70s punk-rock a la Blondie and The Clash.

U2 is currently playing their residency, U2:Uv Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, which kicked off on September 29. It was initially announced as a few select dates, but demand has resulted in the residency being extended into February 2024. During the shows, they play their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, in full for the first time ever with the mesmerizing visuals serving as a backdrop.