As U2 returns to the Sphere after their holiday break tonight, what do fans need to know?

What is U2:UV?

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere is the band's first concert residency. They are celebrating their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, by playing it in full for the very first time.

The shows feature the Sphere as a backdrop, which has a 160,000-square-foot LED screen with 16K resolution. As the band plays, mind-bending visuals sprawl the huge screens. It's an immersive experience like no other.

What is the Sphere?

The Sphere is an 18,600-seat high-tech venue from the Madison Square Garden group. It is located on the east strip of Las Vegas.

In addition to the concerts, the Sphere is used as a movie theater. Darren Aronofsky's film, Postcard from Earth, opened on October 6. U2's residency began on September 29, 2023.

Where is the Sphere?

The Sphere is located on the Las Vegas Strip. Its exact address is 255 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169.

Are there hotels?

Luckily, there are plenty of hotels near the Sphere. The Venetian has teamed up with the venue to offer hotel packages.

Are there any other U2 things to do in Las Vegas?

In addition to the show itself, there is a U2 exhibit, titled Zoo Station, in the Venetian. The exhibit has developed by Vibee with Gavin Friday. It features photographs from Anton Corbijn, a pop-up store, the Ultra Violet lounge, and the ZooTV Cinema. The cinema features films curated by The Edge with various U2 concert films, music videos, and more.

Zoo Station is open from Tuesday-Sunday. It is currently closed until January 25, 2024 as the Sphere shows are on break.

Is there an opening act?

There is an opening act for U2's Sphere shows unlike their last two arena tours. Pauli “the PSM” Lovejoy serves as a DJ as he slides across the floor in a neon Trabant. He plays a variety of music to get the crowd moving including songs like “Drive My Car.”

This all goes down for about 45-60 minutes before U2 makes their way to the stage.

What is the setlist?

After Pauli “the PSM” Lovejoy's opening set, U2 makes their way to the stage. A remix of their song “Lemon” and a Brian Eno instrumental song are played. Bono begins singing a sean-nós melody before The Edge's “Zoo Station” guitar riff kicks in.

They then play a sequence that fans of the “ZooTV” tour will recognize. U2 opens with “Zoo Station”-“The Fly”-“Even Better Than the Real Thing”-“Mysterious Ways”-“One”-“Until the End of the World”-“Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses”-“Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World.”

After that opening, U2 plays the most varied part of their setlist, the acoustic turntable set. At most shows, the band plays songs from Rattle and Hum, “All I Want Is You,” “Desire,” “Angel of Harlem,” and “Love Rescue Me.” However, this is where the most variation is seen as they have also played other songs in these slots.

Some of the other songs played in this section include “Pride (In the Name of Love),” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For,” and “When Love Comes to Town.”

After four songs or so in the acoustic section, U2 resumes Achtung Baby, or “wakes the baby up” so to speak. “Acrobat,” “So Cruel,” “Ultraviolet (Light My Way),” and “Love Is Blindness” close out the main set. The band then exits the stage before the encore.

A “Beautiful [Day]” encore

The encore at the Sphere features some of U2's greatest hits. “Elevation” always opens the encore with a new remixed intro. Bono will usually sing a snippet of Frank Sinatra ‘s “My Way.” Adam Clayton then drives into the next song, “Atomic City,” which was written as a tie-in to the residency. As the song is played, the Las Vegas Strip serves as a backdrop. That immediately leads into “Vertigo” from How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

Two Joshua Tree hits, “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “With or Without You,” are played. At the crescendo of the latter, dozens of species are displayed on the screen. Those same visuals carry into “Beautiful Day,” which closes out every set (a first for U2 concerts).

While some song slots have changed, the encore has stayed the same for all of U2's Sphere residency. Don't expect it to vary much once the shows resume.

Is U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere worth it?

Depending on what you can get tickets for, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere is absolutely worth the price of admission. It's an experience that no photo or videos can do justice. The mind-bending visuals have to be seen to be believed.

The Sphere will continue to host artists. But U2 being the inaugural act is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. If you get a chance, “don't let it get away.”