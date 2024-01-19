U2 shared a drone video of a performance of 'Atomic City' at the Sphere.

Ahead of their return to the Sphere, U2 released a drone video of a performance of “Atomic City.”

“Front row in Las Vegas”

In a new video shared to their social media accounts, U2 is seen performing “Atomic City” during their Sphere show. Drone footage swoops in from the nosebleeds and gets up close and personal to Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Bram van den Berg.

The video shows the Las Vegas Strip as the backdrop. This comes from the encore of one of their Sphere shows where the song is played between “Elevation” and “Vertigo.”

“Atomic City” was released on September 29, 2023, the same day as U2's inaugural show at the Sphere. Its title is a reference to one of Las Vegas's nicknames. Sonically, the song is an homage of the punk music of the past. Remnants of the Clash and Blondie can be heard throughout it.

This was the first original single released by the band since 2021. “Your Song Saved My Life” was a part of the soundtrack of Sing 2.

While Larry Mullen Jr. plays drums on the “Atomic City” single. However, he is not playing the Sphere shows. The U2 drummer behind iconic drum parts such as “Sunday Bloody Sunday” is currently recovering from health issues. That means that Bram van den Berg is sitting in for these shows.

The Sphere is a new high-tech venue in Las Vegas. U2 is the first act to play a show there. They are in the midst of their first concert residency titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere. The shows commemorate their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, as the band plays the album in its entirety.