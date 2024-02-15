U2 will release a special version of 'Atomic City' for Record Store Day.

U2 will provide a release for Record Store Day this year. The band, who will be fresh off of their Sphere residency in Las Vegas, is putting out a live single of “Atomic City.”

The new 10″ single will commemorate their Sphere residency. On Side A will be a live rendition of “Atomic City” with the B-side being a Mike WILL Made It Remix. The LP itself will be pressed on a transparent red vinyl and also include a poster.

Atomic City (Live) for Record Store Day 2024. More info at: https://t.co/YJn37Ma0PN#RSD2024 Side A – 'Atomic City' Live

3,000 copies will be available at various record stores on Record Store Day on April 20, 2024. More information can be found on the official website.

“Atomic City” is U2's first single since 2021's “Your Song Saved My Life” from the soundtrack of Sing 2. Prior to that, the band hadn't put out an original song since 2019 with “Ahimsa.”

Their latest track paid homage to Las Vegas, the city that hosted the band for their Sphere residency. The song channels the likes of “Call Me” by Blondie and the Clash and returns the band to their punk rock roots. “Atomic City” was released on September 29, 2023, the same day their Sphere residency commenced. It has been played at every show at the venue, being played second in the encore.

U2's residency at the Sphere is a new venture for the band. They are commemorating their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, by playing it in full. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg for these shows. Meanwhile, Larry Mullen Jr. is recovering from health issues and sitting out these shows.