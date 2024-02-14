Anne Hathaway can't live 'With or Without' U2 in a video captured at the Sphere.

Anne Hathaway recently took on the Sphere to see U2. It's clear that the Oscar winner is a fan of the band.

In a video captured by @saturnxway on X, Hathaway is seen with her son, Jonathan, dancing to U2's “With or Without You” during a Sphere show. The song is in its final crescendo and Hathaway is singing her heart out. Bono wishes the crowd farewell and the actress appears to say “We love you” or something to that effect in response.

Fun fact, U2's “City of Blinding Lights” is featured in The Devil Wears Prada, which Hathaway stars in. The 2006 film featured one of Hathaway's breakout roles. Meryl Streep also stars in the film with her.

Anne Hathaway is an Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in Ella Enchanted, Brokeback Mountain, Les Misérables, Interstellar, and Armageddon Time. Before her Oscar-winning performance in Les Misérables, Hathaway was nominated for her role in Rachel Getting Married.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere

U2 is currently playing their first-ever concert residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The shows commemorate their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, by playing it in full. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg for the residency. Larry Mullen Jr. is sitting out of these shows due to recovery from health issues.

Several celebrities have flocked to the Sphere to see the U2 show. The likes of Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Jason Kelce, and Adam Sandler have been seen at these shows.