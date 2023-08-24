We're a little over a month away from U2's residency at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. Frontman Bono and guitarist The Edge were recently seeing galavanting in London incognito.

It's being reported that Bono and The Edge were seen going to Central Bar in Shepherd's Bush earlier this week for some curry. The U2 legends were able to have a meal without being disrupted by guests. In fact, it wasn't until after they left that the bar's manager, Dan Corley, announced that the two were there. “The staff were unaware that Bono and The Edge were in here,” Corley said. “However, when we later looked at the pub's CCTV, we could see that they had been in the corner.”

The two reportedly asked for directions from locals. It was unbeknownst to the strangers that it was two members of U2 asking for directions.

U2 has been quiet in recent years since ending their 2019 leg of their “Joshua Tree” anniversary tour. Bono released a memoir and embarked on a subsequent solo tour, and then U2 re-recorded 40 of their songs for Songs of Surrender — their latest entry in the Songs of series.

In a little over a month, U2 will play a 24-night residency in Las Vegas. They will be opening up the new high-tech arena, the MSG Sphere. The shows will celebrate Achtung Baby, the band's 1991 classic album that reinvented their careers. While the specifics of the show are unknown, the full Achtung Baby album will be played and you can expect mind-blowing visuals to go with it.