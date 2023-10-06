U2 (sans Larry Mullen Jr.) are currently playing their high-tech shows at the Sphere. Bono and The Edge aren't only looking in the past as their Sphere shows do, as they previewed what's next for the Irish band.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music (per NME), U2's Bono and The Edge talked about the Sphere and the future.

“Well, I think new music, new tunes [are next],” The Edge revealed. “There's a lot that we have ready and some that need a little dusting off, but will be ready soon. I tell you, we've got some amazing new songs. Really exciting.”

“Edge has about 100 [songs] in the bag. I have about 20… but Adam [Clayton]'s got something to contribute,” Bono added.

For an album, Bono believes U2 needs 10 songs to make an album. He said “that's all you need” and that 10 songs is “your reason to exist.”

“If not, U2 should just f**k off. Go live on an island, or go away and be a nuisance somewhere in the world. But if we want to continue as a band, it's only about one thing. It's about the text, it's about the tunes, it's about the performance. It's about whether you believe us nor not,” Bono said. “And we have an extraordinary musical genius in our band. We will try, I will try, to put into words the music [The Edge is] making. I make it with him. But it's Las Vegas or bust, baby.”

He continued, “The fight is for our future. It’s love versus luck. But that’s what our band is built around. It’s not just friendship. We overuse the word ‘love’ like The Beatles did.”

“And if you’re not falling in love with music… because music pays our bills. And if you don’t love music, it’s your time to f**k off,” Bono added.

The Edge chimed in, “The thing we’ve not forgotten is what a privilege it is to be standing on this stage, playing our songs in front of this audience. We take that hugely importantly. We don’t want to mess up. You don’t want to waste that opportunity.”

U2 recently released “Atomic City,” their first new single in years. Earlier this year, they released Songs of Surrender to tie-in with Bono's book, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. While Bono embarked on a book tour from 2022-2023, U2 is now playing their first shows in four years. The Sphere is allowing them a chance to look back at the turning point of their careers: Achtung Baby.