After the tragic death of Quincy Jones, U2 lead singer Bono paid tribute in a social media post.

U2's official social media accounts posted an image of Bono and Jones from years ago. The “With or Without You” singer is doing the OK gesture while Jones points at the camera.

“Where he is this evening…. the music will be a little more melodic, a little more interesting harmonically[,] and certainly more rhythmic… and yes, louder,” the tribute began. “Above pic taken at home (our home) in not so bubblin' Dublin today…”

The two appear to have been close before Jones' death. Bono seems aware of the impact Quincy Jones has had on the music industry. His loss will be felt.

Quincy Jones' tragic death

Before his death, Jones was known for his work as a record producer, winning countless awards, including 28 Grammys. He was nominated for 80 awards in his career.

Throughout his career, Jones worked with almost every legendary artist imaginable. He produced the likes of Michael Jackson's Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad.

Earlier in his career, Jones worked with Frank Sinatra. He worked closely with the iconic singer as an arranger and producer of his music.

On October 3, Jones died in his Bel Air home in Los Angeles, California, while surrounded by his family, according to the Associated Press. He was also due to receive an honorary Academy Award later this month.

Who is U2 singer Bono?

U2 lead singer Bono is currently enjoying a break after the band's 40-night residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The residency was the first time the band had embarked on such a venture.

The residency was centered around the band's 1991 album, Achtung Baby. For the first time, U2 played the album in full during every concert. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were joined by drummer Bram van den Berg for the residency due to Larry Mullen Jr.'s recovery from health issues.

He is best known for his political and religious lyrics. From the politically-charged “Sunday Bloody Sunday” to the contemplative “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For,” Bono has explored every topic under the sun in his work.

He also wrote a memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, in 2022. Bono then embarked on a brief solo tour called Stories of Surrender. In each show, he recited excerpts from his book while also giving performances of stripped-down U2 songs.

The tour concluded with a residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, New York. He was joined by Jacknife Lee, Kate Ellis, and Gemma Doherty for the shows.

Additionally, he has worked with U2 guitarist The Edge on other projects. They composed the music for the Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark Broadway musical. The duo also featured on a song, “We Are the People,” by Martin Garrix.