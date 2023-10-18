Achtung, y'all — U2 has extended their residency at the MSG Sphere.

More dates

The New York Post is reporting that 12 additional dates have been added for the U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency. Initially, the residency was set to conclude on December 16. Overwhelming demand caused this extension.

This comes soon after the report that U2 was expected to extend their residency. The initial report came from the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The new dates for U2's shows will be in both January and February. Looking at the pattern they've established, it's likely that those shows will mostly take place on weekends. The general sale begins on Friday at an undisclosed time.

U2's Vegas residency revolves around their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. The initial support tour, the “ZooTV” tour, was a social commentary on the state of technology and sensory overload. 30+ years later, the band is back in a new high-tech venue with a bigger screen than ever before. The show is mesmerizing, and giving people a chance to see it in-person is the right call. No amount of online videos can do this wonder justice.

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Bram van den Berg for this residency. The original trio are not joined by Larry Mullen Jr., the founder of U2, due to health issues. This means that the band hasn't toured properly since 2019. In 2019, they embarked in another leg of their “Joshua Tree” anniversary tour. They visited Australia, Japan, and South Korea during that leg of the tour. Bono has since written a memoir and embarked on a solo book tour. Here's hoping Mullen joins them again soon.