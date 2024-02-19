U2 pulled out 'Peace on Earth' during the February 18 Sphere show after Bono's impassioned speech.

U2 shocked fans by dusting off a deep cut at the Sphere. They played a song from All That You Can't Leave Behind, “Peace on Earth.”

Bono asks for “Peace on Earth”

During the acoustic set of their Sphere show on February 18, Bono spoke about the Israel-Palestine conflict. His passionate speech including asking fans to “shut up” during his pre-song speech.

Bono and The Edge then played a rendition of “Peace on Earth.” The Edge got to sing a verse toward the end of the song before Bono joined in. The song was a part of the band's 2000 album, All That You Can't Leave Behind.

“Peace on Earth” has only been played four times in concert. U2 last played it on November 28, 2001, during a show on their “Elevation” tour in St. Louis, Missouri. The Edge also performed a rendition of the song on the band's Songs of Surrender, an album of 40 of their songs rearranged.

This came one night after Bono's impassioned speech about Alexei Navalny at the previous Sphere show.

Just when it seemed U2's Sphere shows didn't have any changes left, the band pulls out a deep cut. The final slot of their acoustic set has primarily been occupied by a cover of Crowded House's “Don't Dream It's Over” at recent shows.

U2 is currently playing their first-ever concert residency in Las Vegas at the Sphere. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg for the shows. Larry Mullen Jr. is currently healing from health complications while the band plays these shows.