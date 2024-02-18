They urged support of Ukraine and more.

During a recent concert at the Sphere, U2's Bono gave a tribute to Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who recently passed away.

Bono gave an impassioned speech about freedom for Ukraine and spoke against Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Variety reports. Nothing is confirmed yet, but it's thought that Putin is responsible for Navalny's death in prison.

U2 and Bono's support of Ukraine

The singer said, “Next week, it'll be two years since Putin invaded and tried to destroy the hard-won freedoms. Next it'll be Poland, next it'll be Lithuania, East Germany; who knows where this man will or won't go.”

He added, “To these people, freedom is not just a word in a song. For these people, freedom is the most important word in the world — so important that Ukrainians are fighting and dying for it. And it's so important that Alexei Navalny chose to vie his up.”

The singer didn't stop there; he went on to get the crowd to chant the late activist's name as he added even more context to the events surrounding his death.

“Apparently, Putin would never, ever say his name. So I thought tonight, the people who believe in freedom must say his name. Not just remember it, but say it,” Bono said as he led the crowd into a chant.

During the show, he also added, “Edge and I got to stand with some people in that city in Ukraine as they stood in a train station which was converted bomb shelter — as they watched for the train to arrive with the rest of the free world on it. And we were proud to busk on that occasion. They're still waiting for some of that train to arrive. America, you're so generous, but let's get these people what they need.”

U2 is currently doing residency performances in Las Vegas at the Sphere.

They're no strangers to being outspoken about world events and situations. This is another example of their influence and emotional response to the dire situation in Ukraine and the unfortunate passing of Alexei Navalny.