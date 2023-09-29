“Atomic City” isn't the only bomb U2 is dropping today. Bono and The Edge spoke to Channel 4 News, with the latter dropping a huge truth bomb on the future of music with AI as their Sphere residency in Las Vegas kicks off tonight.

During an interview with Channel 4 News, the U2 guitarist showed a video of an AI-generated video of himself.

“There is a virtual version of me,” the AI-generated Edge said.

The interviewer seemed shook by this, asking, “That's exactly what people are worried about, isn't it?”

“Yeah,” The Edge calmly responded.

Bono then joked, “Get one of me — I'm on me holidays.”

But for The Edge, there's a reason he is okay with AI in music. The U2 legend would rather accept it rather than be an unwilling participant — acknowledging that change is coming. “I'd rather get involved than sort of have it happen to us.”

“Personally, I'm not particularly worried about AI in terms of high-level creativity. I think it's great as a tool, but I don't think it's gonna replace creativity,” The Edge concluded.

U2 is gearing up for the opening night of their Las Vegas residency. They will be doing 25 shows at the Sphere, a new high-tech venue, and celebrating their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. They will be playing the album in full for the very first time. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton will be joined by drummer Bram van der Berg. Larry Mullen Jr., the founder of U2, will be missing the shows due to recovery from surgery.

U2 will kick off their Sphere residency on tonight.