Whenever they do hit the road again, expect U2's next tour to be “quite different” from their Sphere shows, according to the Edge.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Edge talked about U2's next steps. They are currently working on a new album and it sounds like they will tour it when the time is right, but that does not seem to be now. But it does not sound like the band is doing any more retrospective tours/residencies.

“We can't really think much about the tour. It's like how one album seems to respond to what has happened before,” the Edge explained. “We'll respond in some way to what we've done, which is the Sphere, with something quite different. But what, we're not really sure.”

So, it will still be some time for U2 to tour again. They are coming off a 40-night residency at the Sphere that was centered around their 1991 album, Achtung Baby.

This was the second tour/residency U2 has recently done to celebrate their past work. In 2017 (and 2019), the band embarked on the Joshua Tree Tour to celebrate the album's 30th anniversary.

Presumably, the band will tour new material the next time they are on the road. The 2018 Experience + Innocence Tour was the last time the band brought new music on the road.

Will U2 tour in 2025?

It does not sound like U2 will tour in 2025, at least judging by the Edge's recent comments. His comments about the band's next album have been vague, though it is positive that Larry Mullen Jr. is back in the studio with Bono, the Edge, and Adam Clayton.

In the same interview, the Edge revealed that U2 has done one session with Mullen, which he described as a “great time.” The band is being cautious not to overdo it with him. But it is a promising sign that all four members of the band are in the studio together.

Mullen unfortunately missed U2's Sphere residency due to his recovery from injuries. Bram van den Berg did a great job filling in for Mullen, honoring the drummer while putting his own spin on classic songs.

U2 was the first artist to play at the Sphere. They started their residency on September 29, 2023, and it concluded on March 2, 2024.

But that appears to be a one-off. Mullen, who founded the band in 1976, appears bound to rejoin the band fully in the imminent future.

U2's last tour, the Experience + Innocence Tour, was a sequel to the 2015 Innocence + Experience Tour. The band infused tracks from Songs of Experience into the setlist while maintaining some elements of the 2015 tour. Once they hit Europe, they began playing songs from their '90s albums like Achtung Baby and Zooropa.

Perhaps U2 will roll out a new album in 2025 or 2026 and subsequently tour it. Fans have been waiting about seven years since their last proper tour.