Do not expect U2 to tour at the same time as Liam and Noel Gallagher's Oasis reunion in 2025.

During an appearance on Talk (via MJsdanglebaby on Reddit), Steve Lillywhite, a producer known for working with U2, suggested that Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. will wait until after Oasis' reunion tour to hit the road. However, he seemed to suggest that the band is in the early stages of planning something.

“No, they won't go the same year Oasis are going,” Lillywhite said. “There's lots of boardroom talk and things like that. I don't think there's room for a U2 and an Oasis stadium [tour] next year.”

Lillywhite is best known for his work with U2, the Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band, Peter Gabriel, Phish, and XTC. He produced U2's first three albums — Boy, October, and War — before Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois took over, starting with The Unforgettable Fire.

However, Lillywhite still produced some of the band's songs on future albums. He assisted on The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby, All That You Can't Leave Behind, No Line on the Horizon, and Songs of Experience. The latest album that he produced from the band was their 2005 album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

Will U2 tour in 2025?

From the sounds of it, U2 will not tour in 2025. They do not seem eager to compete with Oasis, judging by what Lillywhite said, for one. Plus, they do not have a new album to promote.

U2 is coming off their first-ever concert residency in Las Vegas. U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere is the first time the band has stayed in one location for a residency. They played 40 shows at the new high-tech Sphere venue, becoming the first artist to play there.

The band will probably need some time before deciding what is next. After a Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour and a Las Vegas residency celebrating Achtung Baby, it is unlikely the band will look to the past for their next tour.

Whenever the time comes, fans will be ready. U2 has not been on a proper tour since 2019. This is when they played an Oceania and Asia leg of the Joshua Tree anniversary tour. The year before, the band performed the Experience + Innocence Tour in North America and Europe. They have been on the road consistently for the better part of a decade.

Oasis' reunion tour

In 2025, Oasis will embark on a reunion tour after Liam and Noel Gallagher have made amends. So far, 17 dates across Europe have been announced.

They will begin the tour on July 4, 2025, with the first of two shows in Cardiff, Wales. Oasis will then travel to England, Scotland, and Ireland.

This is the first time that Oasis will tour since 2009. Since then, Liam and Noel Gallagher have gone their separate ways, starting new bands or embarking on solo careers.

The Oasis reunion tour is a huge moment in pop culture. While they are only slated to visit Europe as of the time of this writing, expect more dates to be announced. Very few artists will want to compete with their popularity throughout the summer.