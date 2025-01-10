There is nothing more important than “sound” to U2 guitarist The Edge.

He recently appeared on the Sodajerker podcast and discussed why the sonic elements of a song are so crucial. While his bandmates may prioritize the songs, The Edge prioritizes the “sound.”

“We say in U2 that songs are the boss,” The Edge said. “For me, as a guitarist, the sound is the boss. If I have a particular sound, it's gonna tell me what to do. That's why sound is so important for me — because it will lead me to a great guitar part if it's a great sound.

“And if it's a terrible, or not very interesting sound, I'll struggle. I won't be able to come up with anything interesting,” the legendary guitarist continued.

Of course, The Edge is known for creating iconic guitar riffs for U2. The Edge's riffs for “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “The Fly” have inspired generations of guitarists. Based on what he said, they must have had the right “sound” when he was developing the riffs.

What are U2, The Edge up to?

Currently, U2 and The Edge are in the studio working on their next studio album. The band hasn't released an album of original material in over seven years since 2017's Songs of Experience.

Luckily, they are working on their new material. The Edge teased in the same interview that a new U2 song could be coming “very soon.”

They have been reunited with drummer Larry Mullen Jr. as well, who had to miss the band's Sphere residency. He was recovering from injuries and was unable to perform with Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton. Bram van den Berg filled in for him during the 40-night stay in Las Vegas.

Additionally, the band will likely tour shortly after they release their next album. They have not toured since 2019's extension of the Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour. They haven't toured North America or Europe since 2018, though.

The band's Las Vegas residency was centered around their 1991 album Achtung Baby. For the first time ever, they performed the full album in a concert. This included deep cuts like “So Cruel” and “Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World.”

In the middle of each set, the band would also perform songs in acoustic arrangements. It was a similar vibe to their Songs of Surrender album, which consisted of 40 re-recorded songs by the band.

U2 was the first artist to perform at the high-tech venue. Since then, Phish, Dead & Company, and the Eagles have all performed there.