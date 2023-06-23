Trent Dilfer is not looking to win any popularity contest among his peers. The head coach of UAB issued a sharp statement, saying he would call out any opposing coach who attempts to tamper with any of his players who are under scholarship.

UAB’s Trent Dilfer says he’s not worried about being blackballed in the coaching industry if he discovers tampering. “I’m gonna call your ass out.” https://t.co/RRHW4L86md — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) June 23, 2023

Dilfer understands that his players can enter the transfer portal and move on to other programs if they do it on their own. However, if any coach tries to entice one of his scholarship players to move on, Dilfer is going to put that coach on blast.

“I dare coaches to try to take my players,” Dilfer said. “I'm going to call your a** out.”

The point is that Dilfer does not want to be part of any quid pro quo arrangement with any other coaches. He is not interested in letting his players go when other players might be sent his way so there are no numerical losses.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Several well-known coaches have spoken out about tampering, saying they don't want other coaches to come after their players. However, no coaches have been as aggressive as Dilfer about protecting his own players from the tampering process.

“I'm going to say it, by name, to the biggest voices in television today and it's going to make [College] GameDay and it's going to make SportsCenter. By the way, those guys running SportsCenter are still my friends.”

Trent Dilfer had a long career in broadcasting at ESPN after his playing career as an NFL quarterback came to an end. Dilfer served as the quarterback for the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, and that team won Super Bowl XXXV over the New York Giants by a 34-7 margin.