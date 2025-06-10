Bill Belichick is getting ready for his first season coaching the North Carolina football team. Belichick is one of the best NFL coaches of all-time, but he has never coached at the college level before. It's going to be interesting to see how he handles it, and it's also going to be interesting to see what his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is up to during the season. Hudson does help Belichick with some of his work, but he claims that she has no involvement with the football team.

The topic of discussion this offseason should be about how we are about to see one of the NFL's best coaches take on college football for the first time, but instead, it is more about Bill Belichick's relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend. It's a unique situation, but it sounds like she is separate from the North Carolina football team.

“No, she doesn’t have any role in the UNC football program,” Belichick said, according to an article from On3. “There’s been noise out there about a lot different things. Again, our focus is day-to-day getting better, stacking good days together, having good rest and recovery, training, moving forward the next day.”

Belichick knows how to run a football team, and he is aware of what needs to be done. It doesn't sound like he needs any assistance in that part of his life.

“From the coaching staff, to focus on how do we help our team get better? That’s my job,” he continued. “That’s our staff’s job — to put a good plan in place so that if they do the work, they see improvement. So that’s what our job is.”

So, what does Jordon Hudson help Belichick with? It sounds like it has more to do with personal things and not anything to do with North Carolina.

“Well, nothing with North Carolina, that would be No. 1,” Belichick said during an episode of The Pivot Podcast. “It would be personal opportunities, could be a speaking thing. It could be an appearance on this, or talk about that, or somebody wants, whatever it happens to be, autographs or that type of thing.”

When North Carolina first started emailing Belichick about these kinds of opportunities, he told them to copy Hudson so that she could help handle it.

“She’ll kind of help organize that for me,” he added. “And one of the first things that came out was when North Carolina sent me emails saying, like, these people want to talk to these people and talk to these people want to talk, these people want to talk to, I sent back in the email: ‘Can you please copy Jordon on these requests?’”

Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson is certainly unique, but it sounds like it separate from the North Carolina football team… for now at least.