Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart beefed up his future O-Line with a recruiting win over Bill Belichick and North Carolina. The Bulldogs are coming off another productive season that ended in a disappointing finish. Kirby Smart led the program to another SEC championship and the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff. However, last season's squad was eliminated by Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the inaugural twelve-team field.

Several injuries occurred down the stretch, particularly to quarterback Carson Beck, but the Fighting Irish's ability to match up with the Bulldogs up front was eye-opening. Kirby Smart, fortunately, is continuing to add to the offensive line with the latest commitment of Zach Lewis. ON3 national recruiting/transfer portal reporter Hayes Fawcett confirmed this news. Lewis is a Class of 2026 recruit out of Suwanee, Georgia, who was considering other schools like Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

With the latest news, the Bulldogs' 2026 class is now ranked sixth in the country. Recruiting has been the foundation on which Kirby Smart has built his program's success. The former Georgia football alumnus has built a Hall of Fame-caliber resume during his tenure in Athens. The program has won six SEC East titles, three SEC championships, and two national championships.

The Bulldogs have become one of the premier programs in college football and could be on the verge of a dynasty. To do that, quarterback Gunner Stockton will need to play like an All-American after showing some flashes the previous season. The former 4-Star recruit was admirable in his time filling in for Carson Beck and was an instrumental part of Georgia football's SEC Championship game win over Texas. The roster around Stockton will be stacked once again, which is a significant reason why this team will likely be preseason ranked inside the top 5.

The Bulldogs once again will have to navigate a demanding schedule. While the non-conference slate is very manageable, Kirby Smart's team does have some clashes against formidable SEC opponents. That includes an early-season trip to Tennessee and a home clash at Alabama.

Shortly after, the Bulldogs will play a fourth-game stretch against Ole Miss, Florida, on the road against Mississippi State, and back at home against Texas. This team will have many opportunities to build a phenomenal resume for the College Football Playoff. However, plenty of teams in the SEC also have those expectations, and the Bulldogs, with their recent success, are clearly the hunted.