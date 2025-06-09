The minute Bill Belichick signed on to be the next head coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels football team, there was no bigger spotlight in the ACC and arguably in all of college football.

Belichick coming into college football coaching was a big deal on its own, but since he signed, the attention has shifted to what Belichick is doing off the field, more so than on the field, with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

There has been a flood of headlines surrounding Hudson and how much control she has over Belichick's public persona. It started with the viral clip of her interrupting the CBS Morning Show interview with Belichick, but rumors of her wanting final cut over Hard Knocks have been circulating ever since.

That also appears to be the tip of the iceberg, with a new story seemingly coming out almost weekly, sometimes daily. It has since reached a fevered pitch with the Tar Heel fanbase, and one fan was vocal about emailing the school president about the headlines after telling The Athletic. However, there are sure to be more fans like this one example.

“I am a longtime UNC fan and cannot believe you are stuck with a coach who is being run by a woman who is young enough to be his granddaughter dominating football practice and interviews,” one longtime supporter wrote to the school's president, according to emails obtained by The Athletic. “It's ridiculous, won't end well, and makes UNC look foolish.”

North Carolina football fans not pleased with Bill Belichick's choices

Article Continues Below

This sentiment permeates the North Carolina fan base because it involves dragging a prestigious public university through the mud. North Carolina has a reputation as one of the best public universities in the country. When it's making headlines about drama that has nothing to do with academics or athletics, people will get restless and annoyed just by the optics of it all.

Hudson is actively involved with Belichick's businesses, but she is not a part of what happens regarding the Tar Heel football team. There seems to have been some “reshuffling” behind the scenes with North Carolina coming out and explicitly saying that she does not work for the school, only for Belichick.

This situation only gets weirder as the media investigates further. We are not even at the start of football season yet, but the headlines could continue to trickle in as September approaches.

If we see more, the North Carolina fan base will only get louder and more uneasy about the Belichick-Hudson situation because the concerns are that this might not be the Bill Belichick we have been used to seeing.