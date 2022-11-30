Published November 30, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Former NFL Network broadcaster Trent Dilfer is expected to become UAB’s next head football coach in place of interim head coach Bryant Vincent, according to a Wednesday morning report from ESPN.

Dilfer spent 13 seasons in the NFL with five different teams, including six with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they drafted him with the sixth-overall pick in 1994. He started in 113 of his 130 games played, compiling an average completion percentage of 55.5% while scoring 113 touchdowns. Dilfer placed third in Comeback Player of the Year voting in 2000, when he won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens alongside two Hall-of-Famers in linebacker Ray Lewis and left tackle Jonathan Ogden.

Trent Dilfer is currently the head coach of the Lipscomb Academy Mustangs in Nashville, Tennessee, a spot he earned in 2019 after Scott Tillman resigned in late 2018 during a 35-32 stretch in six seasons. Then-strength and conditioning coach Bryan Van Vleet took over as the interim before Dilfer took his place. Tillman led the Mustangs to six consecutive playoff appearances.

Dilfer led Lipscomb Academy to a 7-6 start in his first season as head coach, winning two playoff games before falling to Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions in the third round. Now-Cincinnati Bearcats enrollee Luther Richesson threw two interceptions and completed 55% of his passes for 78 yards against the Lions.

The Mustangs exploded to a 12-0 start, including 5-0 in their district, while reaching the 70-point mark in two of their games this year. Lipscomb Academy earned a record of 43-10 since 2019, according to MaxPreps, while taking 15th in the national high school Xcellent rankings behind No. 6 IMG Academy, No. 2 Mater Dei and No. 1 St. John Bosco.

Trent Dilfer will replace UAB interim head football coach and former offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent after the team went 6-6 under his guidance last season. He took the place of six-year head coach Bill Clark, who announced his retirement in late June after winning the Independence Bowl over BYU.